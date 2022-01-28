Mower County teenager certified as an adult for involvement in October 2021 homicide

AUSTIN — A Mower County teenager waived his right to a certification hearing last week and agreed to be charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in the October 2021 murder of a 75-year-old Austin man.

Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 18, is charged in Mower County District Court with felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, robbery and first-degree assault.

He made his first appearance in adult court on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, where Judge Kevin Siefken set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000.

Taylor, who was 17 at the time of the incident, waived his right to a hearing on whether he should be certified as an adult and "agreed the charge should be certified as an adult prosecution because of the procedural history and his age," according to court records.

He has been moved from the Anoka Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Mower County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Taylor is one of three people charged in the death of 75-year-old William Hall.

Tyrone James Williams, 21, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, made his first appearance on the same three charges as Williams on Oct. 29, 2021. At the hearing, Judge Terrence Walters set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hall was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13, 2021, by people who delivered meals to him.

A neighbor told police that his security camera captured several boys in the area of Hall’s home the day before. The footage also included audio “that indicated an encounter took place between” Hall and the boys, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

Surveillance footage captured four boys riding bikes on the north side of the neighbor's garage about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The group left their bikes at the garage and walked toward the intersection of Seventh Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast before walking out of view of the camera.

Three minutes later, surveillance footage captured Hall yelling and a young man running back into view of the camera. A short time after that, the rest of the group was seen running from Hall’s residence. All four boys got on their bikes and rode away, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall’s son and daughter told police five days after Hall was discovered deceased that their father's wallet and .22 caliber revolver were missing.

“On October 20, 2021, the Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs,” the criminal complaint states.

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall. His family told police that Hall was a "chronic marijuana user" and they feared the "kids in the neighbor’s video might have robbed the victim or stolen the gun and wallet."

