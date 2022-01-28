SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Mower County teenager certified as an adult for involvement in October 2021 homicide

Nickolas Dewayne Taylor waived his right to a certification hearing Jan. 24, 2022, and agreed to be charged as an adult in the Oct. 29, 2021, incident.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 28, 2022 12:36 PM
Share

AUSTIN — A Mower County teenager waived his right to a certification hearing last week and agreed to be charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in the October 2021 murder of a 75-year-old Austin man.

Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 18, is charged in Mower County District Court with felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, robbery and first-degree assault.

He made his first appearance in adult court on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, where Judge Kevin Siefken set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000.

Taylor, who was 17 at the time of the incident, waived his right to a hearing on whether he should be certified as an adult and "agreed the charge should be certified as an adult prosecution because of the procedural history and his age," according to court records.

He has been moved from the Anoka Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Mower County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor is one of three people charged in the death of 75-year-old William Hall.

Tyrone James Williams, 21, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, made his first appearance on the same three charges as Williams on Oct. 29, 2021. At the hearing, Judge Terrence Walters set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hall was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13, 2021, by people who delivered meals to him.

A neighbor told police that his security camera captured several boys in the area of Hall’s home the day before. The footage also included audio “that indicated an encounter took place between” Hall and the boys, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

Also Read
Joseph Patrick Martin II 6.10.21
Local
Dover man sentenced for bar assault, domestic assault
Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 28 months in state prison.
January 28, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 23-29, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 28, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Trial of three Minneapolis ex-police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights
Minnesota
Police inspector testifies about training protocol in civil rights trial of ex-officers in Floyd case
Katie Blackwell is the first Minneapolis police officer to testify in the federal civil rights trial of former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane
January 27, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Mannix and Rochelle Olson / Star Tribune
Load More

Surveillance footage captured four boys riding bikes on the north side of the neighbor's garage about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The group left their bikes at the garage and walked toward the intersection of Seventh Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast before walking out of view of the camera.

Three minutes later, surveillance footage captured Hall yelling and a young man running back into view of the camera. A short time after that, the rest of the group was seen running from Hall’s residence. All four boys got on their bikes and rode away, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall’s son and daughter told police five days after Hall was discovered deceased that their father's wallet and .22 caliber revolver were missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On October 20, 2021, the Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs,” the criminal complaint states.

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall. His family told police that Hall was a "chronic marijuana user" and they feared the "kids in the neighbor’s video might have robbed the victim or stolen the gun and wallet."

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSAUSTIN
What to read next
Rochester Catholic Schools logo
Local
Rochester Catholic School sets $100,000 fundraising goal
Donations made until Feb. 1 will be counted toward the Day of Giving and will go toward enhancing programming, curriculum resources, technology, and more.
January 28, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
0127222116_2.jpg
Business
Post Bulletin receives top honor at Minnesota Newspaper Association award ceremony
Among the highest honors, the Post Bulletin received the Vance Trophy. The award is named in honor of the Jim Vance family of Worthington, Minn., and is handed out to the top daily newspaper in the state.
January 28, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Dan Goltz.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Mantorville Art Guild reopening for 2022
Volunteers in Winona County honored
January 28, 2022 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Rochester School Board looks at potential areas to trim ahead of budget deficit, considers referendum
The district is planning on tackling the upcoming budget deficit over a several-year period.
January 28, 2022 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer