Mower Soil and Water Conservation District employee honored for conservation work

AUSTIN, Minn. — James Fett heads into work every day in conservation mode.

He works as a watershed technician for the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, and was recently named the Employee of the Year for conservation district employees in southeast Minnesota on March 23, 2023. The award recognizes a conservation district employee who has excelled in the past year and has notable accomplishments related to conservation, according to an SWCD news release.

“James is a model SWCD employee,” said Cody Fox, Mower SWCD manager. “He has such a passion for conservation and the outdoors, and he easily can talk with anyone. James has an incredible knowledge of trees, shrubs, prairie grasses and flowers along with all things related to water.”

Southeast Minnesota’s MACDE group includes Conservation Districts from the counties of Mower, Freeborn, Steele, Dodge, Fillmore, Olmsted, Winona, Rice, Goodhue and Wabasha as well as the Root River SWCD in Houston County.

While taking water quality samples from rivers and working to create permanent prairies and wetlands, Fett has worked with the SWCD for 10 years.

As a leader in many department areas, he leads water quality sampling efforts in the Cedar River watershed in western Mower County and in the Root River watershed in eastern Mower County. He has also helped enroll 670 acres of marginal cropland into permanent prairie and wetlands through state and federal programs.

“I credit all my success to the amazing group of work family that I have for support,” Fett said, “and I’m so lucky to have a job that I enjoy so much.”

Mower SWCD employees have received the honor three times since 2002, including retired district manager Bev Nordby in 2003; retired conservation technician Rick Morrison in 2010; and office manager Jeanne Crump in 2011.