Mozzarella sticks and a grease fire lead to felony drug charges for Rochester woman

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges and obstructing firefighters after she allegedly refused to leave an apartment fire in order to flush drugs down the toilet, according to charges filed this week in Olmsted County District Court.

Elizabeth Renae Raimann, 22, is charged with felony counts of first-degree drug sale, possession and possessing a firearm and one misdemeanor count of obstructing firefighting. She appeared in district court Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, where District Judge Christa Daily ordered Raimann's release on $50,000 unconditional bail or bond or $25,000 condition bail or bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.

According to the criminal complaint:

Raimann refused to leave her apartment on the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast after members of the Rochester Fire Department arrived to battle a grease fire Sept. 11, 2022.

Firefighters told a responding Rochester Police officer that they saw Raimann flush a white powder down the toilet.

The officer watched Raimann exit the building and walk to a vehicle while avoiding the officer.

Raimann then showed the officer a glass plate with a white powdery substance which the officer believed to be methamphetamine. The officer found 4.3 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in her purse.

During a search of the her apartment, law enforcement found a total of 92.7 gram of methamphetamine throughout the apartment. Scales and baggies were also found in the apartment. Police confiscated $8,155 from Raimann and the apartment as well a Mauser Karabine Model of 1898 Kurz 7.92x57 mm rifle and 9 mm ammunition.

Raimann told law enforcement she was unsure how much narcotics were in the apartment, that they were holding it for a friend, and that it had been dropped off. She also told law enforcement that she travels to the cities weekly to pick up methamphetamine. Raimann denied knowing about the firearm in the apartment.