We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mozzarella sticks and a grease fire lead to felony drug charges for Rochester woman

Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.

Gavel Court Crime
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 16, 2022 02:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges and obstructing firefighters after she allegedly refused to leave an apartment fire in order to flush drugs down the toilet, according to charges filed this week in Olmsted County District Court.

Elizabeth Renae Raimann, 22, is charged with felony counts of first-degree drug sale, possession and possessing a firearm and one misdemeanor count of obstructing firefighting. She appeared in district court Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, where District Judge Christa Daily ordered Raimann's release on $50,000 unconditional bail or bond or $25,000 condition bail or bond.

Also Read
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
Jensen to campaign for governor at Kathy's Pub in Rochester
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
September 16, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester woman accused of helping LeRoy man rape woman in Rochester hotel in 2021
Brian Russel Bird, 48, of LeRoy, is accused of raping a woman last year in a Rochester hotel room with the help of Kendra Ann Gusa, 20, of Rochester. Both are facing significant felony charges related to the incident.
September 16, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Raimann refused to leave her apartment on the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast after members of the Rochester Fire Department arrived to battle a grease fire Sept. 11, 2022.

Firefighters told a responding Rochester Police officer that they saw Raimann flush a white powder down the toilet.

The officer watched Raimann exit the building and walk to a vehicle while avoiding the officer.

Raimann then showed the officer a glass plate with a white powdery substance which the officer believed to be methamphetamine. The officer found 4.3 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in her purse.

During a search of the her apartment, law enforcement found a total of 92.7 gram of methamphetamine throughout the apartment. Scales and baggies were also found in the apartment. Police confiscated $8,155 from Raimann and the apartment as well a Mauser Karabine Model of 1898 Kurz 7.92x57 mm rifle and 9 mm ammunition.

Raimann told law enforcement she was unsure how much narcotics were in the apartment, that they were holding it for a friend, and that it had been dropped off. She also told law enforcement that she travels to the cities weekly to pick up methamphetamine. Raimann denied knowing about the firearm in the apartment.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Richie Swanson WI-2769.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Winona's Paperback and Pieces Bookstore will host story reading during Banned Books Week
Pushcart-nominated author Richie Swanson will read his short story "Eden Never Heard" in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24.
September 16, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Blue Ribbon Assembly at Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School
Local
U.S. Department of Education names Rochester's Lincoln K-8 a Blue Ribbon School
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
September 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New owner for Kismet; Downtown sandwich shop closing
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gavel
Local
Rochester man charged with possessing videos of sexual assaults against children
Chakong Yathortou, 18, of Rochester, is facing 10 felony counts related to possessing videos that depict the sexual assault and rape of juveniles ranging from a newborn baby to a juvenile between five and seven.
September 16, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson