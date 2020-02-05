LEWISTON — Whether for or against the proposed expansion of Daley Farms, most people who attended an informational meeting hosted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Tuesday wanted to know one thing.
Why are we doing this?
The MPCA held the meeting to provide information and collect ideas about an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions that was added to the Daley Farms environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed expansion of their dairy. The Daleys hope to expand their farm, consisting of three sites and 1,728 cows and calves, to a single site with up to 4,628 cows and calves.
The MPCA had originally approved a permit for the expansion, but an appeal was filed against that decision and the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that the original EAW could not be considered complete without an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions. The court reversed and remanded the permit until the EAW could be completed and reviewed again.
However, as Melissa Kuskie, manager of environmental review and rules, said, "We have no limit for greenhouse gas emissions under Minnesota law. That's why we're seeking input."
Kuskie said that while the state has set goals of reducing GHG emissions by 80 percent by 2050 from levels recorded in 2005, it currently has no level that would trigger a rejection of a project in any industry, from transportation to energy generation or even feedlots. In fact, while the state has been collecting GHG inventories on projects in other industries since the early 2010s, she said, a more stringent environmental impact statement has never been ordered due to greenhouse gases.
"The Environmental Quality Board, of which the PCA is a member, is considering how we assess greenhouse gases in environmental review," Kuskie said. "Right now, we're just focused on adding this to the EAW calculations."
That drew puzzled comments from several individuals.
"If there is no standard of too much (greenhouse gases), then why go through the charade of asking about it?" asked Lanesboro resident Bonita Underbakke.
Former state Rep. Ken Tschumper, who opposed the Daley Farms expansion, asked MPCA officials whether the permit application being discussed was new or simply the same permit application with the GHG inventory added, and if it was the same one as before, why was it being reconsidered.
Mark Gernes, a feedlot officer and permit specialist with the MPCA, said other than a few dates changed in the original permit application, the main difference between the EAW currently under review and the one reversed and remanded by the Court of Appeals was simply the GHG inventory.
The court, Gernes said, did not reverse and remand the previous decision by the MPCA because there was anything wrong with the content of the EAW but because the court felt that without the GHG inventory the EAW was incomplete.
MPCA spokeswoman Cathy Malakowsky said that while the entire EAW is under review again, unless something new comes forward regarding the parts that the MPCA had already ruled upon, the focus going forward will be on the GHG inventory.
Not everyone who was upset about the process was against the Daley Farms proposal. In fact, a majority of the 60 or 70 people in attendance seemed to support the Daleys.
"We have a lot of doom and gloomers here tonight," said Cliff Thompson, a dairy farmer. "Does anyone know what China’s going to do with greenhouse gases for the next 50 years? India’s going to do the same."
Thompson said complaining about the number of cows the Daleys hope to add to their operation is ridiculous considering how many cows are lost due to dairy closures in Winona County each year.
Another dairy farmer, Dana Allen-Tully from Olmsted County, said that instead of complaining about the Daleys' expansion, people in Winona County should be grateful to have them as a local business.
"The Daley family is a shining star of the dairy families in Minnesota," she said. "They do the right thing for the community, for their family and for the environment."
Allen-Tully said dairy farmers are leading the way when it comes to reducing GHG emissions. She cited a University of Arkansas study that showed dairies in the United States have reduced their GHG emissions 63 percent over last 60 years. She also chaffed at the idea that dairy farmers are not responsible stewards of the land.
"To think farmers don’t think every day how we’re going to improve our water is insulting," she said.