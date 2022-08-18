Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
MPCA invests $185K into Rochester, Cedar River extreme weather preparation projects

The watershed district says it will use the grant to assess and develop water infrastructure projects to better protect people during heavy rain events.

a30e7e0f578bb440979996d66e8bdd53.jpg
A headwater site of the Cedar River in Dodge County.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Dené K. Dryden
August 18, 2022 01:54 PM
AUSTIN — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced this week that it is allotting a $78,000 grant to the Cedar River Watershed District to assess how it can improve its water infrastructure around Austin amid heavier rainfall spurred on by climate change. The MPCA also awarded $107,000 to the city of Rochester to develop "climate resilience hubs" that respond to extreme weather events.

For the watershed district, it will work with the MPCA and the city of Austin to evaluate, then develop stormwater infrastructure improvements to reduce the risk of flooding and other adverse outcomes during heavy rainfall for Austin residents, particularly those in low-income communities.

“The Cedar River Watershed District and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are forward-thinking agencies who share a common vision," said Austin Mayor Steve King in a press release "Their efforts to support, plan and prepare for extreme weather events caused by our changing climate are appreciated by every resident of Austin and our surrounding communities. This partnership and these grant funds will make an impact."

Meanwhile, the city of Rochester will use its MPCA grant to build a network of climate resilience hubs. The hubs would provide shelter for people endangered by flooding, storms, extreme temperatures and other severe weather emergencies.

By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
