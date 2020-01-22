ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has posted for public comment an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposed Daley Farms expansion.
Daley Farms, a Lewiston-based dairy with about 1,600 head of cattle, is looking to expand its operation to about 4,600 cattle, going from 2,275.2 animal units to 5,967.7 AU.
The EAW was reviewed in the fall of 2018 and received approval for a feedlot permit on Jan. 4, 2019, but the Minnesota Center on Environmental Advocacy and Land Stewardship Project immediately filed suit against the MPCA decision.
That case was heard at the Minnesota Court of Appeals on July 17, with a decision rendered Oct. 14 stating that the MPCA needed to revise its EAW to add an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions to the original EAW, then put the revised EAW up for public comment before reissuing the permit.
That revised EAW was put online Tuesday, and the public comment period will run through Feb. 20. According to a statement from the MPCA, the only difference between the original EAW and the new one is a supplemental section on greenhouse gases.
“If the MPCA is intent on moving forward with the process it announced today, we hope that the agency continues to consider a fair and balanced analysis of the total impact, if any, of our project,” said Ben Daley, one of the fifth generation of owners of the family farm. “As the MPCA acknowledged in the supplemental EAW, our project includes many practices, such as the conversion of many acres of land from row crop production to alfalfa and pasture and the use of cover crops, that will actually sequester and keep carbon in the soil."
Daley also noted that Winona County has lost cows during the past decade, according to the Census of Agriculture. The number of cows Daley Farms plans to add to its operation, he said, is less than the number of cows that has been lost in Winona County in the past five or six years.
A public informational meeting will be hosted by the MPCA at the Lewiston Community Center (75 Rice St.) with an open house beginning at 6:30 p.m., presentations starting at 7 and questions from the public regarding the supplement to the EAW from 7:30 to 8:30.