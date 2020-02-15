RED WING — If you need a new – make that "gently used" – instrument to play, the Red Wing campus of Minnesota State College Southeast is hosting a musical swap meet on Feb. 22.
For the ninth consecutive year, the MSC-SE Student Music Association will host its Musical Swap Meet where vendors will display, sell, and trade new and used musical instruments, accessories, tools, and supplies. Both individuals and music stores are represented at the swap meet.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MSC-SE Red Wing campus, and it is free and open to the public.
MSC-SE has one of the few musical instrument repair programs, which draws students from across the country to study violin repair, band instrument repair and guitar repair & building. The swap meet also coincides with the regional National Association of Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians clinic, which will bring experts in band instrument repair to the Red Wing campus.
"The Swap Meet is a fundraising event we host that supports our music students by assisting them in attending conferences and bringing in guest clinicians," said SMA representative Abigail Colby.
For more information, contact SMA President Ethan Nueva at ethan.nueva@my.southeastmn.edu.