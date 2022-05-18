Mueller files for Olmsted County commissioner seat

ROCHESTER — Brian Mueller said the announcement that longtime Olmsted County commissioner Matt Flynn isn’t planning to seek another term in District 4 opened a door at the right time.

Mueller served 18 years on the Rochester Township Board before losing a bid for re-election earlier this year.

“After the township election, I found some free time, believe it or not,” he joked, adding that his experience kept in touch with a variety of county issues.

The self-employed heavy-equipment mechanic said there’s not a single issue that drove his decision to file for office Tuesday, but he’s looking forward to taking a deeper look at county operations.

“There’s a lot to learn, jumping from the township level to the county level,” he said, adding that he sees an opportunity to continue service to the community.

The filing period for elected county offices started Tuesday, and Mueller was the only candidate officially listed with the state by the end of the day. The District 4 race is for a standard four-year term.