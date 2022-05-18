SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mueller files for Olmsted County commissioner seat

Former Rochester Township Board member said he's interested taking on new issues.

brian mueller.jpg
Brian Mueller<br/>
Contributed photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 17, 2022 08:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Brian Mueller said the announcement that longtime Olmsted County commissioner Matt Flynn isn’t planning to seek another term in District 4 opened a door at the right time.

Mueller served 18 years on the Rochester Township Board before losing a bid for re-election earlier this year.

Read more from Randy
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
First day of filing sees candidates across most Olmsted County and Rochester openings set for Nov. 8 ballot
Filing period continues through end of the month
May 17, 2022 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dave Senjem mug
Local
Senjem files for Olmsted County commissioner seat
State senator announced plans to not seek another term in state office in April.
May 17, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
80d638b5634fbf694f5870bd315aa09f.jpg
Local
Park Board appointment raises diversity concerns
Former council member tapped to fill seat after months of searching reportedly yields no other willing applicants.
May 17, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“After the township election, I found some free time, believe it or not,” he joked, adding that his experience kept in touch with a variety of county issues.

The self-employed heavy-equipment mechanic said there’s not a single issue that drove his decision to file for office Tuesday, but he’s looking forward to taking a deeper look at county operations.

“There’s a lot to learn, jumping from the township level to the county level,” he said, adding that he sees an opportunity to continue service to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing period for elected county offices started Tuesday, and Mueller was the only candidate officially listed with the state by the end of the day. The District 4 race is for a standard four-year term.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Downtown Sidewalk work 01.JPG
Business
Downtown sidewalk work begins in Rochester
The first of five stages of construction begins this week.
May 17, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County adds to list of projects supported by federal COVID-relief funds
Commissioner reserve $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act for future decisions.
May 17, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220517.NygrenFamilySubmitted.jpeg
Exclusive
Business
Empty store shelves leave Rochester couple hunting for baby formula
Baby formula is the latest product that has been critically hit in the supply chain shortage. The shortage is not only impacting Rochester residents, but families on the national level that are connecting from all corners of the country to help each other find and receive any formula they can.
May 17, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Ibraheem Khalifa 6.13.21
Local
Rushford man pleads to felony harassment, firearms violation
Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36, pleaded guilty in Fillmore county District Court to felony charges of firearm violation-felon convicted of a crime of violence and violate a restraining order-within 10 years or two or more priors.
May 17, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts