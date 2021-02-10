Muller, Duren win spots in general election for Mower County District 1 seat

AUSTIN — John Mueller and Tim Duren took the top vote totals in Tuesday's special primary election to fill the District 1 seat on the Mower County Board of Commissioners.

The pair will face off in a special general election on April 13.

With seven candidates on the ballot, Mueller, who owns a livestock equipment business and works as a truck driver, earned 245 votes of the 653 cast. Duren, a sales manager at Games People Play in Austin who also owns and operates Duren Concessions at the Minnesota State Fair, earned 167 votes to come in second place.

Mark Lang finished third with 112 votes. Fourth place was former Austin City Council Laura Helle with 64 votes; followed by Michael Langstaff, 35; Ric Berg, 15; Arnie Johnson, 12; and three votes to candidates not on the ballot.

CANDIDATE Q&As: Q&A: 7 candidates for the Mower County Board's open seat

ADVERTISEMENT

The seat on the county board opened when then-Commissioner Tim Gabrielson was re-elected Nov. 3 but died unexpectedly on Nov. 10.