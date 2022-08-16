Multiple agencies come together to fight child sexual abuse material

ROCHESTER — While child sex abuse material – commonly called child pornography – has increased, multiple agencies, both private and public, work together to root out and prosecute offenders.

RPD Investigator Brock Neumann said the staffing at his agency doesn’t really allow for proactive investigations, which means they often wait for notification from a survivor or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Internet Crimes Against Children – or ICAC – Task Force.

By the time a tip hits his desk, a lot of groundwork to make a recommendation for charges is there, but RPD and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office share a forensic lab that can offset the burden of investigating by the BCA.

Each state has an ICAC task force that works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify and investigate suspected crimes against children, according to BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

Evans said internet service providers are required by federal law to flag suspected CSAM and notify NCEMC, which then works with the local ICAC teams to get that information to the law enforcement agency responsible for the final stage of investigation.

The BCA currently has nine agents working ICAC cases, which saw an increase in tips from 2019 with 2,500 cyber tips to 6,000 cyber tips in 2021. From January 2022 to June 2022, the BCA had 3,449 cyber tips reported.

The bulk of this increase in suspected CSAM is simply material that has existed previously that ISPs are finally finding.

“We think a couple of factors may be associated with that, certainly there’s a lot more people working from home and so there’s that anonymity that comes with more time spent along at home,” Evans said. “But we think also that a bigger piece of that is actually that the algorithms and the ability of the internet service providers to identify this illicit material has done a much better job.”

The NCMEC Cyber Tipline, created in 1998, received 80,000 reports a day in 2021 . While the reports do include acts of sex trafficking and molestation, 99% of them are reports of suspected CSAM, according to NCMEC.

“We can prioritize the reports based upon possible risk to the child,” Director of NCMEC’s Exploited Children’s Division Shelley Wang said. “If we believe that a child is in imminent risk that is related to one of the cyber tipline reports, we can make those a very high priority report for law enforcement.”

Neumann said that if there is a belief that a child is in active danger, that immediately sets the case at a higher priority level for his department.

Sentencing and crime often don't align

“Child pornography is much more easily accessible than it once was and I think people like to pretend that that doesn’t happen,” said Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Arianna Whitney.

Arianna Whitney, Associate Olmsted County Attorney, on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Whitney, who prosecutes most of the CSAM case in Olmsted County, said for first-time offenders, her office will charge 10 counts of possession of child pornography, despite law enforcement finding hundreds or thousands of images, and then have the offender plead to four counts.

“Mostly that’s because we’re never going to get a sentence great enough for hundreds of images,” she said.

The extra images that law enforcement finds don’t just sit as evidence, though. They’re sent off to law enforcement and NCMEC databases to try and identify survivors, which may lead to more charges depending on what the plea deal entails.

The plea deals, especially for first time offenders usually amount to a stayed prison sentence with supervised release that requires defendants attend some type of sex offender treatment.

Cases of trauma

“One of the toughest things about these cases is talking to a parent and maybe being the first person to tell them what happened to their kid or what’s kind of been going,” Whitney said. “I’ve had to do that four times now and that’s a tough conversation with a parent.”

Whitney said there’s a lot of trauma that goes into investigating these crimes and that she typically doesn’t view any of the images or video unless she the prosecution of the case requires her to do so.

“At that point, our general philosophy in the office is, once everybody’s had a look at those images, that defendant doesn’t get a plea offer anymore, they have to plead to all 10 counts,” she said. “I have now become a victim to your child pornography because I’ve had to look at those images.”

Once the case lands on Whitney’s desk though, hours of investigative work has gone into identifying the correct defendant.

Steps along the way

Once an ISP or an entity like Google identifies possible CSAM, it’s sent to NCEMC, which verifies that the images are illegal. NCEMC then sends them to the ICAC task force which will do much of the legwork identifying the IP address that material was downloaded or uploaded from. From there, ICAC teams send them to the responsible law enforcement agency to then compile a complete case against a defendant.

However, once it’s at a local agency, there is still work to be done, according to Neumann, who said he’ll send out preservation letters for companies to hold onto data.

“Internet Service Providers are only mandated or required to keep that data for 90 days,” he said. “There’s some that don’t even keep it for a week, they flat out violate federal law.”

Each image is assigned a hash value that sticks with that image wherever it’s sent, according to Neumann. Once law enforcement has possession of a defendant's electronic devices they can then run all known hash values to see if they get a match.

Of course, law enforcement simply can’t trust an algorithm, they actually have to view the material.

Investigations get personal

“It’s one thing if you’re getting three files, three videos to watch, which is awful enough but one I got last week was 373 files to start with,” Neumann said. “Almost all of them were videos of victims all way down to a brand new newborn baby that still had it’s eyes shut that was being sexually assaulted.”

RPD specifically looks for enough evidence so there’s no question that it wasn’t an accidental download.

Once search warrants have been filled out and evidence found, Neumann said suspects usually won’t talk until a follow up interview.

“We explain to them what we found for evidence and they’re almost always willing to talk,” he said. “A lot of the times, they like talking about what they’re into, how long they’ve been into it and what they find sexually gratifying to them or what excites them.”

Due to the chance of suicide by people suspected of a CSAM crime, RPD will bring along victim services to help them, even if they are the suspect.

“It just unfortunately does have a high percent of suicide rate, especially if they know that their family is going to know and they’re going to be shunned or shamed.

Researchers found in a decade long review of child sex abuse cases by the FBI that 79% of child sex abuse offenders who died by suicide were child pornography traders.

Asking for help

If you or anyone you know is a victim of CSAM or sexual assault, you can contact the NCMEC cyber tipline at 1-800-843-5678 or contact your local law enforcement agency.