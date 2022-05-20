Multiple gun shots reported Friday morning in Rochester; no reported injuries

ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported following reports of early morning gunfire Friday, May 20, 2022, at a Rochester apartment complex, according to the Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Law enforcement received multiple calls around 4 a.m. reporting multiple gunshots at condominiums on 207 29th Place Northwest.

Law enforcement found 11 .40-caliber shell casings on scene.

Faudskar said there is no suspect in custody or suspect description though multiple witnesses reported seeing someone running from the scene.

No property damage has been reported, according to Faudskar.