SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Multiple gun shots reported Friday morning in Rochester; no reported injuries

Law enforcement found 11 .40-caliber shell casings at the scene but there is no suspect description, and no injuries or property damage were reported.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 20, 2022 09:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported following reports of early morning gunfire Friday, May 20, 2022, at a Rochester apartment complex, according to the Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Law enforcement received multiple calls around 4 a.m. reporting multiple gunshots at condominiums on 207 29th Place Northwest.

Also Read
tent campsite at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Camping 2022: Here's how, where to get outdoors this summer
From state parks and national forests, to private and municipal campgrounds, camping options abound.
May 20, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lawrence Conley II
Exclusive
Rochester in Color
'We passed by Rochester a few times and thought 'Why not?''
Get to Know… Lawrence Conley II, Equity Specialist for RPS and private investigator
May 20, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
chi-sox8risbergdugout-20010801.jpg
Rochester Magazine
He was banned from Major League Baseball. Then he restarted his life in Rochester
Following his role in one of sport’s most notorious scandals, Charles “Swede” Risberg rebuilt his life—after his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball—right here in Rochester.
May 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange

Law enforcement found 11 .40-caliber shell casings on scene.

Faudskar said there is no suspect in custody or suspect description though multiple witnesses reported seeing someone running from the scene.

No property damage has been reported, according to Faudskar.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jose Aguilera
Local
Rochester pair arrested Thursday for 209 grams of meth
Jose Aguilera, 29, and Marina Garza, 36, are both facing a first-degree controlled substance and first-degree drug possession charge.
May 20, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Lake Kabetogama flooding.
Local
Extreme Northern Minnesota sees worst flooding in 72 years
The Rainy River watershed is overflowing from Lake Vermilion to Lake of the Woods, with flood records possible.
May 20, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: He was banned from Major League Baseball. Then he restarted his life in Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 20, 2022 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 20, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link