SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Multiple shots fired in drive-by shooting in NW Rochester

Police believe between nine and 20 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting on the 1000 block of West Center St. NW in Rochester.

Center Street Incident
Rochester Police respond to the report of shots fired on Friday, June 3, 2022, on the corner of Center and 11th Avenue Northwest in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 03, 2022 09:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Sgt. Ben Schlag, police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at roughly 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Center St. NW.

Schlag said somewhere between nine and 20 shots — which were found on the scene — were fired in a drive-by shooting, but at this time there are no identified victims. He added no suspects are in custody at this time, but there is no current threat to the public.

Schlag said police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and if any damage was done to property in the area.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Center Street Incident
Rochester Police look for evidence as they respond to the report of shots fired on Friday, June 3, 2022, on the corner of Center and 11th Avenue Northwest in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Center Street Incident
Rochester Police respond to the report of shots fired on Friday, June 3, 2022, on the corner of Center and 11th Avenue Northwest in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Rochester Ward 5 council candidate opts out of race, ending need for primary election
Two council races and mayoral race will still face Aug. 9 primary elections to narrow field.
June 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Elton Hills Bridge
Local
Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed till late summer
According to a statement from Rochester Public Works, the city plans on seeking monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delay. These funds will then be used for project costs.
June 03, 2022 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Groups of people stand in a parking lot outside of the Rochester Golf and Country Club event entrance.
Local
Center of American Experiment drops legal action against Rochester Golf & Country Club
CAE says club paid it in full for losses related to cancellation of public safety event.
June 03, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New development to add more warehouse space to northwest Rochester
Telemark Management, led by Aaron and Nicole Brueck, recently filed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot complex on open land along Rochester's 34th Avenue Northwest. The building to be called North Orchard Trade Shops is slated to stand near the New Life Worship Center at 6301 34th Ave. NW.
June 03, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger