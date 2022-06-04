Multiple shots fired in drive-by shooting in NW Rochester
Police believe between nine and 20 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting on the 1000 block of West Center St. NW in Rochester.
ROCHESTER — Rochester Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022, in northwest Rochester.
According to Rochester Police Sgt. Ben Schlag, police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at roughly 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Center St. NW.
Schlag said somewhere between nine and 20 shots — which were found on the scene — were fired in a drive-by shooting, but at this time there are no identified victims. He added no suspects are in custody at this time, but there is no current threat to the public.
Schlag said police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and if any damage was done to property in the area.
This is a developing story.
