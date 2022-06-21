Municipal ID plan sees Rochester council support

ROCHESTER — Miriam Goodson said a city-issued ID would also give new Rochester residents a sense of belonging.

The Rochester resident said immigrants who are unable to obtain a driver’s license or state identification cards frequently rely on passports, which can be problematic.

“You don’t carry your passport everyday,” she said.

Those who are required to routinely rely on forgien passports to prove their identities face the risk of losing them and it’s often impossible to replace them.

“There is no place where immigrants can get passports,” she said of people who are not U.S. citizens.

Patricio Aleman said that’s caused problems for many in living in the city with hopes of eventually becoming a resident.

“A father was not able to get into the school because he didn’t have an ID,” the Rochester resident said, recalling an incident he heard about.

He said creating a municipal ID would make Rochester more welcoming to newcomers, while also giving them an identity as part of the city.

“We are a city that welcomes people,” he said.

Goodson and Aleman said they appreciate the Rochester City Council’s efforts to move forward with creating a municipal ID.

Monday night, the council unanimously approved an effort to create a new ordinance to pave the way for a city-issued ID.

The effort has been discussed since 2019, when the possibility was raised by members of Southeastern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal Defense.

If approved, Rochester would join approximately 40 other cities that offer city issued identification cards for limited purposes defined by the city.

Northfield became the first Minnesota city to issue a municipal ID last year.

The proposed Rochester ordinance specifically states “the purpose of the city identification card is to provide a resident with a means to demonstrate residency within the city in order to access city programs, services, and activities, and to provide a means to substantiate a person’s identity.”

The cards would not be used to obtain state services, and they would not be considered proof of identification when buying cigarettes, firearms or alcohol.

In addition to helping immigrants establish a local identity,

Andy Stehr, Rochester Public Library’s circulation services manager, has said the city-issued cards also would provide a no-cost option for residents who cannot get a state driver’s license, such as physically challenged residents on fixed incomes.

Plans call for the library to issue the cards at no cost, with a four-year expiration date.

State IDs cost slightly more than $20, and Stehr said the library has the staff, technology and materials needed to produce the cards without added cost to the city or the recipient, since it will use the same equipment needed to create staff ID cards.

An application would require proof of identity, using a variety of official documents, as well as proof of Rochester residency.

WIth council support, the proposed ordinance will be presented to the council on July 18 for its first reading and approval for the program to move forward.