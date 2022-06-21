SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Municipal ID plan sees Rochester council support

Program would allow identification option for Rochester residents.

Northfield city ID sample.png
A sample of the Northfield municipal ID can be found on the city's website. The city is the first in Minnesoto to issue a municipal ID, and Rochester is considering the option.
City of Northfield
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 20, 2022 08:48 PM
ROCHESTER — Miriam Goodson said a city-issued ID would also give new Rochester residents a sense of belonging.

The Rochester resident said immigrants who are unable to obtain a driver’s license or state identification cards frequently rely on passports, which can be problematic.

“You don’t carry your passport everyday,” she said.

Those who are required to routinely rely on forgien passports to prove their identities face the risk of losing them and it’s often impossible to replace them.

“There is no place where immigrants can get passports,” she said of people who are not U.S. citizens.

Patricio Aleman said that’s caused problems for many in living in the city with hopes of eventually becoming a resident.

“A father was not able to get into the school because he didn’t have an ID,” the Rochester resident said, recalling an incident he heard about.

He said creating a municipal ID would make Rochester more welcoming to newcomers, while also giving them an identity as part of the city.

“We are a city that welcomes people,” he said.

Goodson and Aleman said they appreciate the Rochester City Council’s efforts to move forward with creating a municipal ID.

Monday night, the council unanimously approved an effort to create a new ordinance to pave the way for a city-issued ID.

The effort has been discussed since 2019, when the possibility was raised by members of Southeastern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal Defense.

If approved, Rochester would join approximately 40 other cities that offer city issued identification cards for limited purposes defined by the city.

Northfield became the first Minnesota city to issue a municipal ID last year.

The proposed Rochester ordinance specifically states “the purpose of the city identification card is to provide a resident with a means to demonstrate residency within the city in order to access city programs, services, and activities, and to provide a means to substantiate a person’s identity.”

The cards would not be used to obtain state services, and they would not be considered proof of identification when buying cigarettes, firearms or alcohol.

In addition to helping immigrants establish a local identity,

Andy Stehr, Rochester Public Library’s circulation services manager, has said the city-issued cards also would provide a no-cost option for residents who cannot get a state driver’s license, such as physically challenged residents on fixed incomes.

Plans call for the library to issue the cards at no cost, with a four-year expiration date.

State IDs cost slightly more than $20, and Stehr said the library has the staff, technology and materials needed to produce the cards without added cost to the city or the recipient, since it will use the same equipment needed to create staff ID cards.

An application would require proof of identity, using a variety of official documents, as well as proof of Rochester residency.

WIth council support, the proposed ordinance will be presented to the council on July 18 for its first reading and approval for the program to move forward.

What happened: Rochester City Council approved plans to move forward with creating a municipal ID for city residents.

Why does this matter: The identification cards would provide options for people to have identification needed for local service, if they can not obtain or afford a state-issued ID card.

What's next: The council will be asked to support a planned ordinance during its July 18 meeting

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
