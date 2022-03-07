Republicans Jeremy Munson, Brad Finstad join the scrum for 1st district special election

Republicans Jeremy Munson and Brad Finstad are running in the special election for Congress in the 1st district, according to filings with the Minnesota secretary of state, bringing to six the number of people seeking to serve out the remainder of Jim Hagedorn's term.

The filing news comes two days after funeral services were held in Truman for Hagedorn, a two-term GOP representative who died last month after a two-year battle with cancer.

Munson, a St. Lake Crystal business owner, is a third-term House representative known more for his rabble-rousing than legislating. Munson caucuses with the four-member New House Republican Caucus, a breakaway body from the GOP with its own messaging and legislative priorities.

Munson joined other Republicans in a lawsuit alleging DFL Gov. Tim Walz overstepped his authority to declare a peacetime emergency during the pandemic. Munson also introduced a bill that would allow counties to secede from Minnesota and become a part of South Dakota.

Finstad, a New Ulm resident and former state representative, served as President Donald Trump’s state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.

“Working for President Trump to fight for our conservative values in Minnesota was an honor,” Finstad said in a press statement. “I’ll fight the extreme Biden and Pelosi agenda that’s devastating our families. We must slash inflation, get control of the border, restore American energy independence and end the COVID mandate madness.”

DFL Party chairman Ken Martin released a statement soon after Munson’s filing, calling him a legislator who lacked seriousness and embodied the “worst in the modern Republican Party.”

Munson also sponsored a proposal to impeach Walz for his COVID safety mandates and spoke at the Jan. 6, 2021, “Storm the Capitol” rally in Minnesota, Martin said.

“He’s a troll and election-denying, anti-science, right-wing extremist,” Martin said. “Minnesota does not need our own Marjorie Taylor Greene, and that’s exactly what Jeremy Munson would be if elected.”

Five people have so far filed to run in the special election, four Republicans and one Democrat. In addition to Munson and Finstad, they include Republicans Ken Navitsky and Bob “Again” Carney Jr. Richard Painter is the lone Democrat to file, although Richard DeVoe has announced his intention to run but has not yet filed.

A special election primary will take place on May 24. The party’s nominees will face off in the special election on Aug. 9. The 1st district represents much of southern Minnesota.

Three months later, voters in the redrawn 1st district will select a representative to serve a two-year term starting in January.