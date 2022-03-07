SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Republicans Jeremy Munson, Brad Finstad join the scrum for 1st district special election

So far six have filed or declared their intention to run.

Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson.png
Brad Finstad (left) and Jeremy Munson (right).
Contributed / Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and Minnesota Legislature
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 07, 2022 05:57 PM
Share

Republicans Jeremy Munson and Brad Finstad are running in the special election for Congress in the 1st district, according to filings with the Minnesota secretary of state, bringing to six the number of people seeking to serve out the remainder of Jim Hagedorn's term.

The filing news comes two days after funeral services were held in Truman for Hagedorn, a two-term GOP representative who died last month after a two-year battle with cancer.

Munson, a St. Lake Crystal business owner, is a third-term House representative known more for his rabble-rousing than legislating. Munson caucuses with the four-member New House Republican Caucus, a breakaway body from the GOP with its own messaging and legislative priorities.

Munson joined other Republicans in a lawsuit alleging DFL Gov. Tim Walz overstepped his authority to declare a peacetime emergency during the pandemic. Munson also introduced a bill that would allow counties to secede from Minnesota and become a part of South Dakota.

Finstad, a New Ulm resident and former state representative, served as President Donald Trump’s state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Working for President Trump to fight for our conservative values in Minnesota was an honor,” Finstad said in a press statement. “I’ll fight the extreme Biden and Pelosi agenda that’s devastating our families. We must slash inflation, get control of the border, restore American energy independence and end the COVID mandate madness.”

Also Read
mn gop candidates.jpg
Local
GOP governor forum to be held in Rochester Thursday
All the candidates will be there but one; nominee will face Walz.
March 07, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Special election to fill out Hagedorn's term has its first GOP candidates
The race could get crowded in the coming days.
March 04, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2020 Carla Nelson
Local
Sen. Carla Nelson announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer
Nelson said she is now cancer-free because of early detection.
March 04, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

DFL Party chairman Ken Martin released a statement soon after Munson’s filing, calling him a legislator who lacked seriousness and embodied the “worst in the modern Republican Party.”

Munson also sponsored a proposal to impeach Walz for his COVID safety mandates and spoke at the Jan. 6, 2021, “Storm the Capitol” rally in Minnesota, Martin said.

“He’s a troll and election-denying, anti-science, right-wing extremist,” Martin said. “Minnesota does not need our own Marjorie Taylor Greene, and that’s exactly what Jeremy Munson would be if elected.”

Five people have so far filed to run in the special election, four Republicans and one Democrat. In addition to Munson and Finstad, they include Republicans Ken Navitsky and Bob “Again” Carney Jr. Richard Painter is the lone Democrat to file, although Richard DeVoe has announced his intention to run but has not yet filed.

A special election primary will take place on May 24. The party’s nominees will face off in the special election on Aug. 9. The 1st district represents much of southern Minnesota.

Three months later, voters in the redrawn 1st district will select a representative to serve a two-year term starting in January.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot
The new location of Optical Vision with Flair is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.
March 07, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County seeking feedback related to race and racism study as public health issue
Feedback from the survey will be collected through the beginning of May 2022, and implementation planning for the final recommendations is expected fall 2022.
March 07, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Former City of Canton clerk sentenced on embezzlement, theft charges
Lolitta Marie Melander, 54, of Lanesboro, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Opat to up to 10 years of supervised probation, 120 days in jail and 50 hours of community service.
March 07, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Olmsted County woman possibly scammed out of $31,000
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a scam on Saturday, March 5, 2022. It was not immediately known Monday morning if the woman's brokerage company was able to stop the transfer of funds.
March 07, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts