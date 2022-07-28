SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Murder charge dismissed against St. Paul man in 2021 fatal overdose in Rochester

Jimmie Lee Campbell, 57, of St. Paul had been charged with third-degree murder in the April 2021 overdose death of Tyler Kavitz in a Rochester residence. Prosecutors dismissed the charge due to insufficient evidence. Law enforcement said in court they could not be sure Campbell sold or gave Kavitz the drugs that killed him.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 28, 2022 12:17 PM
ROCHESTER — A St. Paul man charged with providing the drugs that lead to an Olmsted County man's fatal overdose in April 2021 has his charges dismissed by prosecutors due to insufficient evidence, according to court filing Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Jimmie Lee Campbell, 57, had been charged with a single count of third-degree murder. A trial date had been set for Aug. 8.

A motion to dismiss the case due to lack of evidence had been filed by Campbell's lawyer, A.L. Brown, was submitted to the Minnesota Court of appeals after District Judge Lisa Hayne denied a motion to dismiss in May.

According to the court testimony, law enforcement did not know what, if anything, Campbell sold Tyler Kavitz before Kavitz died due to a toxic overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

Kavitz was found unresponsive the morning of April 29, 2021, at a residence in northwest Rochester. Attempts to revive him by first responders were unsuccessful.

Campbell's attorney, A.L. Brown, expressed condolences for Kavitz's family in a phone call with the Post Bulletin. He said the prosecution should not have continued to move forward with a case they could not win because of the harm not only Campbell but to Kavitz's family.

"The state owes (Campbell) an apology but they'll never give it," Brown said, later adding that the legal system, including the news media, assumes people charged with a crime are guilty. "Unless you get a lawyer to fight for you, you might take a plea agreement."

During the investigation into Kavitz's death, law enforcement allegedly found messages discussing a possible drug sale between Kavitz and Campbell.

Surveillance footage at a St. Paul tobacco shop showed Kavitz and Campbell exchanging something inside Campbell's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

"The police did a terrible job in this case," Brown said. "They make some connection to Jimmie Campbell and they just stopped."

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
