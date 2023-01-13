99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'My little Ellie saved my life': Dog wakes up Rochester owner while home filled with natural gas

Firefighters told Greg Dison it was a good thing he was roused and called when he did because the gas leak could have been fatal.

Greg Dison's credits his 3-year-old Maltese-Yorkie named Ellie for saving his life in November.
Greg Dison and his dog Ellie on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Ellie recently alerted Dison to a gas leak in the home while he was sleeping, likely saving his life.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Most dog owners would prefer their pooch doesn’t wake them up at around 3 a.m.

Greg Dison didn’t mind when Ellie, his Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix, did that in late November.

He’s probably alive today because of Ellie's quick action.

“My little Ellie saved my life,” he said.

Also Read
062321-RPS-SUMMER-OF-DISCOVERY-1008650.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns families about sesame allergen
Rochester Public Schools issued a notice to families Jan. 5, explaining that a vendor of many school bread products, PanOGold, was starting to add sesame flour to its products.
January 12, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
881f3b46adc7d5722a415c9b034bb4a3.jpg
Local
Twins Winter Caravan returns with two Rochester stops
The Minnesota Twins are bringing back their Winter Caravan at the end of January 2023 for the first time since 2020. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will be a part of the leg coming to Rochester.
January 12, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_6270.JPG
Local
Reimagining education in Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools is receiving a grant of $1.2 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support the district’s initiatives tied to deeper learning.
January 12, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The 8-pound dog woke Dison up just before 3 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022, barking and jumping on and around his head while he slept.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first he was groggily aware and annoyed by the dog’s antics. Then he smelled rotten eggs.

Dison forced himself awake fearing his home had a gas leak. He moved to get out of bed.

“I reached for my phone and as soon as my feet hit the floor, I fell down,” he said. Dison said he was unable to stand and disoriented but had the presence of mind to call 911.

Greg Dison
Ellie poses for a photo on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Ellie recently alerted her owner Greg Dison to a gas leak in the home while he was sleeping, likely saving his life.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the call came into dispatch at 2:48 a.m. for a gas leak at his home on Fox Pointe Lane Southwest. Firefighters found Dison on the floor near his bedroom. They helped him to a chair they set outside the open front door to give him fresh air.

His home was filled with natural gas. Firefighters opened his front and back double doors to air out his home. Minnesota Energy responded to find a line to Dison’s gas fireplace had been accidentally opened.

Dison said he had people over to his home to help him do some work in his furnace room downstairs. It appeared the line to the fireplace had been accidentally nudged open and leaked gas into the house.

Dison said he apologized to the firefighters for “being a baby about this,” he said.

They told him it was a good thing he called and was roused when he was because the gas leak could have been fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old Ellie likely saved his life.

Ellie, short for Eleanor, has been Dison’s companion since his older dogs, Levi and Calvin Klein, both died in their teens. One of them passed away just last fall, he said.

Greg Dison
Greg Dison gives his dog Ellie a treat on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Ellie recently alerted Dison to a gas leak in the home while he was sleeping, likely saving his life.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Ellie was kind of lost without (Levi),” he said. “I think we’ve kind of comforted each other.”

Dison said even before they lost the elderly canine, Ellie was a source of comfort. He named her after he spied a tombstone in Oakwood Cemetery for a 9-month-old infant named Eleanor who died in the 19th century. Dison said he lost his son at just under 4 months old to sudden infant death syndrome. Across two centuries, Dison said he felt a deep kinship with Eleanor’s parents for their loss. He decided to name his new puppy after the infant.

“She really comforts me,” he said.

Greg Dison
Greg Dison gives his dog Ellie a treat on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Ellie recently alerted Greg to a gas leak in the home while he was sleeping, likely saving his life.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Greg Dison
Ellie poses for a photo in her owner Greg Dison's coat on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Ellie recently alerted Dison to a gas leak in the home while he was sleeping, likely saving his life.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Greg Dison
Greg Dison and his dog Ellie on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Ellie recently alerted Dison to a gas leak in the home while he was sleeping, likely saving his life.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTPEOPLE
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
072621-drone-saint marys-0001.jpg
Health
As Olmsted County's flu wave recedes, new COVID variant could fuel illness uptick
A spike of influenza A cases in the Rochester area "burned really hot and really fast" in December, just after a harsh RSV wave impacted the country. Now COVID might make a return.
January 12, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester city logo
Local
Applications for Rochester's next poet laureate being sought
Selected poet will fill two- to four-year term in effort to promote poetry throughout the city.
January 12, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Scholarship Announcement
Local
Rochester Community and Technical College receives $100,000 scholarship donation
The scholarships will benefit hourly and union employees of the Kahler Hospitality Group.
January 12, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Kiwanis Student of the Month for January
Esmira Hodzic was selected Kiwanis Student of the Month for January at Mayo High School. She was nominated by the Mayo High School music department for her “positive presence and leadership in band,” according to the press release. As a tuba section leader, she consistently looks to help others, welcomes new members effortlessly, and is a positive influence on the entire band program. She is also a member of the yearbook staff as a photographer. She had received an academic letter in band and also received numerous awards for band performance including the Conductor’s Choice Award for MMEA All State Band and the MSHSL Solo and Ensemble Superior Rating Awards for Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble. She plans to attend college in the future in an undecided major.
January 12, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports