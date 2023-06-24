Myrna Bowie was among Minnesota's first women Certified Public Accountants; at 90, she is now the oldest

DEXTER, Minn. — When Myrna Bowie took a job as a junior accountant in 1958, her boss at the tax practice made clear to her that she would not be meeting clients outside of the office.

Myrna was a 25-year-old former farm girl in a male-dominated profession, after all, and her boss was convinced that his clients would not accept a woman accountant. Best to keep her in a hot muggy office without air-conditioning where you wouldn’t be seen. But Myrna was determined. And after persistently bugging him, her boss relented and allowed her to attend a business trip in Brownsville to meet with farmers about their tax returns.

In hindsight, it was a story her boss relished to tell, because of the reaction of one particular farmer whose attitudes about the world clearly did not encompass a woman tax preparer. Area farmers would make appointments to meet with accountants in a Brownsville community building. That’s when the farmer strolled in.

'I would do it'

"So (my boss) is there and I’m there, and the farmer came in and was expecting (my boss) to do his tax return. When he motioned that I would do it, (my boss) said his face fell," Bowie said. "I love that!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bowie laughed almost joyously as she told the story about the crestfallen farmer that had happened 65 years ago, when her career as a CPA was just taking off. Bowie was sitting at her desk, in front of super-sized curved computer screen, in her Dexter home office as she related stories of her long-running career

Today Bowie, at 90, is likely the oldest practicing CPA in the state. When she got her license in the late 1950s, she was only the third such woman in Minnesota.

While times have changed between the two poles of a 65-year career, some things never change: Bowie still finds herself the recipient of advice about how she should conduct her life. Back then, it was that a woman CPA would not inspire confidence in clients, because who ever heard of a woman CPA? Today, she is advised to retire, because that’s what people do when they get to 90.

“So, they consider me stubborn,” she said.

Yet, in relating stories many women today would consider outrageous, Bowie never betrays a note of resentment or indignation or is anything but good-humored. Bowie began her career just as the women’s liberation was taking off, but Bowie never considered herself in sympathy with the movement.

Myrna Bowie taught accounting at Walla Walla (Washington) University early in her career. Bowie became the third female CPA in the state in the 1950s and is now among the oldest CPAs at 90 years old. Contributed / Myrna Bowie

While she believed in the equal-pay-for-equal-work concept, she liked the idea that men and women were not only different but that they treated each other differently. Men treated women better.

“When I grew up on the farm, I thought there had to be an easier way to make a living than to be a farmer,” said Bowie, who was raised on a farm in Coos Bay, Oregon, where she milked 24 dairy cows every morning and every night. “And to work in an office was like fun or play.”

Today, the world of CPAs is upside-down from the one Bowie first inhabited 65 years ago. Women now dominate the profession with 57% of them women and 43% men, according to Zippia.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the outset, Bowie took little mind that she was among the first. After she moved to Minnesota and began taking night classes at the University of Minnesota, there would be “three or four girls” in the class. By the time the class was over, she would be the only one.

After Bowie got her certificate, her dad would boast to people that she was a board-certified CPA, adding, “that’s pretty good for a girl.”

An unimagined path

Yet there were some things that she never imagined doing, such as being a business owner. She assumed dunning delinquent customers for unpaid bills would be distasteful.

“It wasn’t like that at all,” she said. “My charges were reasonable for what I did. I got a real satisfaction from bugging the deadbeats.”

Bowie’s husband died 27 years ago. She lives in what some might call the boondocks. Home is a rambler on a 240-acre farm that she rents out to family members who raise corn and soybeans. A quiet rolling ribbon of road runs by her house in an area with outcroppings of slowly spinning wind turbines. Bowie has two of them.

Lifestyle Your Style: Myrna Bowie Motto:I am the opposite of having the latest thing. I like a classic look.

Jim Ivy, a long-time friend, said Bowie is known for her unpretentious and quiet philanthropy.

“She’s a very generous, very hospitable person,” Ivy said. “She’s not real showy about her philanthropy, but she’s a super helpful person to others.”

She is a fanatic about card games, particularly rook, to which she brings a take-no-prisoner-style of play. Bowie said nobody likes to play with her, but last night they played until 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had to finish this game. I do love to play rook,” she said.

Bowie doesn’t have a timetable for when she plans to retire. On her desk is a 1979 Victor calculator that she turns to every so often to tap out computations about her years in the CPA profession.

“When it quits, I quit,” she said.

But when that will be is anybody’s guess. Bowie cites two factors for her longevity, not only professionally but in life.

“I don’t feel much different than when I was 21. But I think loving what you do every day and a grateful heart, I think that goes a long way.”