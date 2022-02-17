SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Narcotics warrant nets more than 7 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash

A 32-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, after law enforcement reportedly found cocaine in his home.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 17, 2022 09:28 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is facing two felony drug charges after law enforcement reportedly found more than 3 kilos — more than 7 pounds — of cocaine in his residence as well as approximately $55,000 in cash.

Roberto Alejandro Torres Nieves, 32, made his first appearance Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court on charges of first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. Both are felony charges.

At the hearing, Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $250,000. No conditional bail was set. Court records indicated that Torres Nieves posted on a non-cash bond on Wednesday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Kenosha Drive Northwest in Rochester about 11 a.m. Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators knocked on the door and made several loud announcements and could see a person at the top of the stairs inside the home but the man, later identified as Torres Nieves, did not open the door. Law enforcement then forced the door open.

When asked by investigators if they would find anything illegal in the house, Torres Nieves responded "Drugs, I don’t know" and acknowledged that he was going to be in trouble, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators found packages of suspected cocaine weighing a combined total of 3,391 grams, which is approximately 7.48 pounds or 3.39 kilos.

Deputies also found approximately $55,360 in cash as well as digital scales and packaging materials.

Also Read
Police car lights crime
Local
Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy dead, found to have antifreeze in its system
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, from a woman in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Place Northwest in Stewartville that said she believed her adult son's 8-month-old American pitbull puppy had been poisoned.
February 17, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 17, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
police lights
Minnesota
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
According to Miguel Huerta's criminal history, police had him in custody at least twice in the last two months. He was released with conditions both times.
February 16, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Deanna Weniger / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Local
One injured in three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Kalmar Township
A 61-year-old Rochester woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.
February 17, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
01 Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers from St. Paul measured the ice on Lake Pepin to help prognosticate the start of the tow boat season.
February 17, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester business files lawsuit over transportation improvement district fees
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 17, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Mayo Clinic
Business
Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
February 16, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed