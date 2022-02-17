Narcotics warrant nets more than 7 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is facing two felony drug charges after law enforcement reportedly found more than 3 kilos — more than 7 pounds — of cocaine in his residence as well as approximately $55,000 in cash.

Roberto Alejandro Torres Nieves, 32, made his first appearance Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court on charges of first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. Both are felony charges.

At the hearing, Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $250,000. No conditional bail was set. Court records indicated that Torres Nieves posted on a non-cash bond on Wednesday.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Kenosha Drive Northwest in Rochester about 11 a.m. Monday.

Investigators knocked on the door and made several loud announcements and could see a person at the top of the stairs inside the home but the man, later identified as Torres Nieves, did not open the door. Law enforcement then forced the door open.

When asked by investigators if they would find anything illegal in the house, Torres Nieves responded "Drugs, I don’t know" and acknowledged that he was going to be in trouble, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators found packages of suspected cocaine weighing a combined total of 3,391 grams, which is approximately 7.48 pounds or 3.39 kilos.

Deputies also found approximately $55,360 in cash as well as digital scales and packaging materials.