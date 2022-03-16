Nate Walbruch becomes candidate for PEM superintendency shortly after leaving the district for Rochester

PLAINVIEW — Nate Walbruch has been named one of six candidates for the superintendent position of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools only a year after he left the district to become principal of Century High School in Rochester.

The PEM School Board met Tuesday to approve the list of candidates. The interviews with the candidates will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21. The interviews, which are open to the public, will be held in the Elementary School Media Center in Plainview.

If selected, this wouldn't be the first time Walbruch has oscillated between Plainview and Rochester. Prior to taking his current position at Century High School, Walbruch was the principal of PEM High School , a position he held for a handful of years. Prior to being a principal in Plainview, he was an assistant principal of John Marshall High School in Rochester.

Walbruch is not the only contender for the superintendent position from Southeast Minnesota, nor is he the only contender from Rochester Public Schools. Jennifer Benson, assistant principal at Bamber Valley Elementary School, is another one of the candidates.

The remaining four candidates include:



Benjamin Bernard, principal, St. Charles Jr/Sr High School, St. Charles

Bryan Boysen, superintendent and elementary principal, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Darrin Strosahl, vice president of academic affairs and chief operating officer, Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Bradley Berzinski, principal, Molalla High School, Molalla, Oregon.

This is a developing story