Nate Walbruch named as principal of Century High School

Nate Walbruch is an alumni of Mayo High School and served as the assistant principal of John Marshall High School from 2014-16.

Rochester Public Schools has named Nate Walbruch as the new principal of Century High School. Most recently, he has been the high school principal of Plainview-Elgin-Millville. (Submitted photo)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 17, 2021 03:52 PM
Nate Walbruch has been named the new principal of Century High School, pending approval by the Rochester School Board.

The district announced the hiring Monday. Most recently, Walbruch was the principal of Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School. Prior to that, he was assistant principal of John Marshall High School from 2014-16. He also has "a variety of early educational work experience as a social studies teacher and administrator in North Carolina," according to a statement from the district.

Walbruch is an alumnus of Mayo High School.

"We look forward to having Mr. Walbruch rejoin our district," Superintendent Michael Muñoz said in the statement.

The district appointed Nancy Denzer as interim principal of Century High School in early February. The last permanent principal to serve, Chris Fogarty, became an elementary assistant principal shortly after he was placed on non-disciplinary leave because of a complaint that was filed.

The district subsequently said that Fogarty requested the new position and that the district "did not impose any discipline on Mr. Fogarty."

