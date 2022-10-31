National Eagle Center marks Veterans Day with flag raising, free admission for vets

WABASHA — The National Eagle Center in Wabasha is recognizing Veterans Day with free admission for veterans, a flag-raising ceremony and an educational program with a retired member of the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne “Screaming Eagles” unit.

The free admission for U.S. military veterans begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and lasts through the entire month.

“One of the things we know about Bald Eagles, the living symbol of our nation, is that they hold a very special significance for men and women in uniform and those who have bravely served in our nation’s armed forces,” said Ed Hahn, National Eagle Center director of marketing and communications. “We are happy to provide our veterans with complimentary visits to see the eagles for the whole month as a way of showing our gratitude to them for their service.”

The center will host a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The public is invited to attend.

Later in the month, the center will also host an educational program with U.S. Army veteran Col. Jim Noll, who was a member of the 101st Airborne “Screaming Eagles” during the Vietnam War. Noll will speak about his military career, including his involvement in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War. Noll has donated his 101st Airborne dress uniform to the center; the uniform, covered in illustrations of bald eagles, is now on display at the center.