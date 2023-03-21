99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
National Eagle Center nesting in Rochester on Sunday

The programs support eagle education and experiences during bald eagle nesting season in Minnesota.

National Eagle Center Outreach Program.jpg
The National Eagle Center is hosting educational programs and a festival during bald eagle nesting season this spring 2023.
Contributed / National Eagle Center
By Staff reports
Today at 6:39 PM

ROCHESTER — The National Eagle Center is soaring into Rochester with a pair of educational programs on Sunday, March 26.

The live eagle programs, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Arena, will feature a bald eagle ambassador and cover a wide range of interesting eagle facts such as how much they weigh, how powerful their eyesight is and how big their nests are. Each program runs about 45 minutes.

“We are very excited to present these free programs to the Rochester community,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota. “The Rochester community has always been supportive of the center, and we hope to reach a lot of people, especially those who haven’t yet been to the center or have not attended an educational outreach program.”

Also Read

The Rochester Area Foundation and Mayo Civic Center partnered with the Eagle Center to support eagle education and experiences, including the educational programs on Sunday.

“We are currently in the midst of bald eagle nesting season in Minnesota, so this is an exciting time of the year for eagle enthusiasts,” said Hahn.

The center is also hosting the SOAR: Spring Hatch festival with behind-the-scenes and habitat tour experiences from March 31 to April 2 in Wabasha. The festival will also feature special exhibitors, such as the International Wolf Center, North American Bear Center, collector Preston Cook and Indigenous artisans Inkpa Mani and Jalaya Whitecloud.

For more information on the events, visit nationaleaglecenter.org , email info@nationaleaglecenter.org or call 651-565-4989.

By Staff reports
