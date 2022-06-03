New art, new space: National Eagle Center reopens after six months of renovations

WABASHA, Minn. — “You can never have too many eagles.”

The line, spoken by Jason Robards in the 1965 film "A Thousand Clowns" has been an inspiration that, years later has brought change to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.

The line inspired Preston Cook, who as a San Francisco teenager, heard those words and began collecting eagle memorabilia in 1966. That collection, with more than 20,000 pieces and now donated to the Eagle Center, is part of the reason behind a multiphase renovation and expansion of the Eagle Center.

Phase one is now complete, and the Eagle Center reopened to the public Friday, June 3, 2022.

The center was closed for six months for phase one of the Wabasha Riverfront Revitalization Project’s renovations, which included expansions of the space in the eagle care facilities and the creation of the new Main Street Program Center. According to Meg Gammage-Tucker, the center’s chief executive officer, the Eagle Exhibition Area now has twice the amount of space.

“The live eagles themselves will always be the best attraction,” Board of Directors member John Wodele said.

New silicone murals on the walls of the Eagle Exhibition Area reflect the bluffs of the Upper Mississippi River Valley while, as a returning member recognized, an exhibit that sits in the middle of the center mirrors the downriver swamps of the Mississippi.

Other exhibits have an educational focus and teach visitors about how eagles build their nests, the 12 weeks when an eagle grows from being newly hatched to fully grown and the current environmental hazards threatening the animals today.

“We are not a rehab center,” Ed Hahn, the marketing manager at the Eagle Center, said. “We are purely an educational facility.”

The center also now has a buffalo hide painting by Inkpa Mani and the Preston Cook Collection on display on its second floor. Wodele said he believes these renovations will attract a wide audience, whether those are people interested in learning about eagles or those who are there for the artwork.

According to Cook, it took six weeks and about 350 boxes to move his collection of eagle artifacts from San Francisco to Wabasha. The gallery-full of objects ranging from cowboy boots to bookends, all of which convey the symbolism of the bald eagle in American culture, is probably less than 1% of his total collection, Cook said as he was on eBay bidding for a photograph of a mounted eagle.

As you enter the second floor, the buffalo hide painting by 24-year-old artist and teacher Inkpa Mani hangs towards the front of the gallery. According to Mani, the painting took three weeks to complete: two weeks of planning and a week of painting.

“This buffalo hide partly represents the connection that indigenous people have to the eagle,” Mani said.

The painting on display was Mani’s first experience painting on buffalo hide. He got started on this painting for the Eagle Center when Franky Jackson, the Prairie Island Indian Community historic preservation compliance officer, put him in contact with the center.

“From there, everything kind of fell in place,” Mani said.

Phase two of the National Eagle Center’s renovations are potentially going to happen next year, but there is no set date yet, according to Hahn. This phase will bring the construction of an amphitheater outside the center and renovations to the center’s four buildings located along Main Street.

“We run on bird time here,” Tiffany Ploehn, the avian care manager, said.