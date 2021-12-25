National Guard provides needed relief at Rochester's Samaritan Bethany

When licensed practical nurse Lori Dietrich heard Gov. Tim Walz planned to deploy more than 400 Minnesota National Guard members to the nursing facilities to help depleted and overworked staff, she had one question.

"I asked when we were next," Dietrich said.

After working for 21 months in a pandemic at Samaritan Bethany, Dietrich was only able to offer single words and short, incomplete sentences to describe how those months have been.”Stressful.” “Exhausting.” “A lot of tears.”

When she arrived for her Christmas Eve shift Friday, something was different — Samaritan Bethany had sets of extra hands to help.

“I found out this morning when I got to work that all of my staff was National Guard,” she said later that day. “It has been wonderful. It has been a peaceful day.”

Following Walz's Nov. 22 announcement, Samaritan Bethany applied for assistance of the guardsmen and women. The facility's application was approved, and 20 Guard members began orientation at the facility on Dec. 20. Christmas Eve marked their first shifts.

"We weren't expecting it to happen as fast as it did," said Sue Knutson, mission leader/CEO of Samaritan Bethany. "I think Kyla [Berg] was quite stunned when she got the notification that they were coming this quickly."

Berg, who serves as the community leader, said it was a blessing in disguise that it happened quickly over Christmas and provided the long-term care facility with many benefits.

"We are hoping we don't have to have a lot of overtime for current staff and for shifts they work, they work just their normal hours and they're not putting in their days off," Knutson said. "Just give them that little bit of a break — even for two weeks is awesome."

The 20 Guard members will be at the facility for about two weeks, although if needed, their mission could be extended for another week.

National Guard members are in about 20 long-term care facilities statewide with the potential to add eight more sites, according to Brian Douty, the National Guard officer in charge of Task Force COVID. About 11 of those facilities are in southeastern Minnesota. The industry, like many, is facing a worker shortage that has only been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Before arriving at each facility, the guard members underwent 75 hours of required training for nursing assistants and home health care assistants.

Private First Class Cynthia Vang prepares for lunch at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2021. Vang is one of the approximately 500 Minnesota National Guard members who have been deployed to long-term care facilities throughout the state to help depleted and overworked staff.<br/> Emily Cutts / Post Bulletin

For Pfc. Cynthia Vang, of Brooklyn Park, the stint at Samaritan Bethany had her using old skills. Vang went through certified nursing assistant training in high school, becoming certified before deciding on a different career path.

"It's actually been very exciting to be back in the health field and being back as a CNA," Vang said. "Helping others is something that I'm really passionate about. Another reason why I'm in the National Guard is that I can help people, I can help my community."

"We're really excited to be here helping out in the community because that's what we're here for," Vang said of herself and other Guard members.

Helping out the community on this mission means things like washing dishes, doing laundry or helping to bring residents lunch.

“It feels really good to come in here and kind of take some of that weight off their shoulders,” Lt. Taner McClure said. “Because now they have a chance to spend Christmas with their family and friends."