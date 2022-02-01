National Weather Service: December's storm was 'one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history'

ROCHESTER — A storm so great it has its own Wikipedia page.

That was one of many details the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., presented during a webinar Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, about the storm system that tore through the Midwest, including southeastern Minnesota, on Dec. 15, 2021.

“It’s turning out to be one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in US history,” said meteorologist Todd Shea.

When the dust finally settled, 118 tornadoes were counted in the Midwest, the fourth-largest outbreak in U.S. history. In the area covered by the La Crosse weather station, there were 27 tornadoes — 22 in southern Minnesota and five in Wisconsin.

For Minnesota, it was the first time tornadoes had touched down in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

A screenshot from a National Weather Service - La Crosse webinar on Jan. 31, 2022, regarding the Dec. 15 severe storm. Contributed / National Weather Service La - Crosse

The wind gusts recorded during the storm also were historic to the La Crosse station, with the most 75 mph wind gusts ever recorded.

Plainview recorded the highest wind gust in the state that night — 85 mph. Rochester International Airport recorded its second strongest wind gusts on record at 77 mph.

Weather experts at the La Crosse station grew more confident in the days prior to the storm that the area could be in for a rough ride. Shea said that 24 hours ahead of the storm, “confidence grew that this was going to be a fairly significant event.”

The predicted temperatures also were a sign of the storm’s severity. The temperature on Dec. 15 set records, hitting the high 60s and low 70s in some spots.

A screenshot from a National Weather Service - La Crosse webinar on Jan. 31, 2022, regarding the Dec. 15 severe storm. Contributed / National Weather Service - La Crosse

About a week before the storm, the predictions for its severity were considered low to medium with concerns about strong wind gusts. As the days ticked by, the predictions amped up.

Shea shared a statement from the Storm Prediction Center that it issued before Dec. 15: “There remains significant, higher-end, wind threat with these storms… In addition, given the very strong low-level shear, fast-moving tornadoes could occur, and potentially a strong tornado.

“Certainly a very rare environment for mid-December.”

Rare and record setting we now know.