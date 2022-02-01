SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

National Weather Service: December's storm was 'one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history'

There were 22 tornadoes recorded to have touched down in Minnesota during the Dec. 15, 2022, storm that rampaged through the midwest. It was the first time in state history a tornado was recorded in December.

Wolfgram tornado 01.JPG
Alissa Wolfgram, left, and Isaac Wolfgram, right survey their backyard Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Most of the remains of the roof of their rural Racine home was thrown in the backyard when it was struck by a tornado Dec. 15, 2021. This portion of the roof heavily gouged the ground of the yard.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 01, 2022 04:37 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A storm so great it has its own Wikipedia page.

That was one of many details the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., presented during a webinar Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, about the storm system that tore through the Midwest, including southeastern Minnesota, on Dec. 15, 2021.

“It’s turning out to be one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in US history,” said meteorologist Todd Shea.

When the dust finally settled, 118 tornadoes were counted in the Midwest, the fourth-largest outbreak in U.S. history. In the area covered by the La Crosse weather station, there were 27 tornadoes — 22 in southern Minnesota and five in Wisconsin.

For Minnesota, it was the first time tornadoes had touched down in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dec. 15 Tornadoes
A screenshot from a National Weather Service - La Crosse webinar on Jan. 31, 2022, regarding the Dec. 15 severe storm.
Contributed / National Weather Service La - Crosse

The wind gusts recorded during the storm also were historic to the La Crosse station, with the most 75 mph wind gusts ever recorded.

Also Read
Peter Wruck
Exclusive
Local
Data storytelling: Rochester Public Schools resurrects the role of research and analysis director
"This is a position that any school district of our size has or should have," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said.
February 01, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
01 Drone - Plummer Building Gargolyes
Members Only
Local
Plummer’s gargoyles are looking back at you
The figures add decoration, and according to myth, protection, to the Plummer Building in downtown Rochester.
February 01, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
COVID-19 coronavirus
Local
Olmsted County's COVID peak remains uncertain
Lagging data means some confirmed cases might not have been reported yet
February 01, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Plainview recorded the highest wind gust in the state that night — 85 mph. Rochester International Airport recorded its second strongest wind gusts on record at 77 mph.

Weather experts at the La Crosse station grew more confident in the days prior to the storm that the area could be in for a rough ride. Shea said that 24 hours ahead of the storm, “confidence grew that this was going to be a fairly significant event.”

The predicted temperatures also were a sign of the storm’s severity. The temperature on Dec. 15 set records, hitting the high 60s and low 70s in some spots.

Dec. 15 storm temperatures
A screenshot from a National Weather Service - La Crosse webinar on Jan. 31, 2022, regarding the Dec. 15 severe storm.
Contributed / National Weather Service - La Crosse

About a week before the storm, the predictions for its severity were considered low to medium with concerns about strong wind gusts. As the days ticked by, the predictions amped up.

Shea shared a statement from the Storm Prediction Center that it issued before Dec. 15: “There remains significant, higher-end, wind threat with these storms… In addition, given the very strong low-level shear, fast-moving tornadoes could occur, and potentially a strong tornado.

“Certainly a very rare environment for mid-December.”

Rare and record setting we now know.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERWEATHER
What to read next
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Man dead following incident at Cannon Falls business
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, for a report of an employee that had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive at Suståne Natural Fertilizer, 310 Holiday Ave. in Cannon Falls.
February 01, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel court crime stock
Local
US responds to federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment at the border
In a 39-page response filed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, the government argued that the federal courts did not have jurisdiction to hear the case and denied allegations made in the Honduran sisters' lawsuit.
February 01, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Commissioner Ken Brown
Local
Ken Brown says two decades as Olmsted County commissioner is enough
2nd District commissioner says he won't seek another term.
February 01, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
NAACP logo
Local
Saturday speakers series planned throughout Black History Month
Local NAACP branch hosts this, plans other community activities into summer
February 01, 2022 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports