WABASHA — "They're talking about a couple of laws that will greatly infringe on our Second Amendment rights," said Jason Risch. "Please make a stand to make Wabasha County Second Amendment dedicated."
That was the message Tuesday morning at Wabasha County's Board of Commissioners meeting.
Risch, one of the leaders of the movement to make the county a dedicated Second Amendment county, addressed the board during the public input period, bringing the topic to the commissioners. He said he plans to get a petition going in Wabasha County to show the support within the county.
After Risch's statement to the board, County Attorney Karrie Kelly said while a number of county's across the state have already passed resolutions stating the county will not enforce gun laws they see as unconstitutional, that will be fixed in the courts, not by a legislative body like a county board.
"If someone's constitutional rights are infringed, it's up to the courts to take action, not this board," Kelly said.
Kelly pointed out that the county board is a legislative body and both she and the county sheriff work in the executive branch of county government, the branch that is tasked with enforcing state and federal laws.
"If a resolution is brought to this board, I’d like you to take those things into consideration," Kelly said. "I’d ask you to carefully consider those things."
County Administrator Brian Buhmann reinforced what Kelly said, adding, "We still have to follow what the state or federal laws are. We can't take the state or federal government to court if they're infringing on what could be someone's personal rights. We don't have someone to sue."
Buhmann said individuals supporting the Second Amendment should focus on the state and federal government, who both regulate laws regarding gun ownership and purchase.
In the meantime, the county continues to talk to lawmakers who work in St. Paul.
"We continue to keep those lines of communication open with our local legislators to make sure they are passing good bills and good law," Buhmann said.
Meanwhile, Risch said he wants the county to make sure the state isn't infringing on his rights.
"Red flag laws and universal background checks would negate and infringe on our rights," Risch said. "We already have laws to address those matters."