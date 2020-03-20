Second Street Southwest traffic will be reduced to a single westbound lane near the 11th Avenue intersection starting Monday.
The reduction makes way for planned work on the "Eleven 02" hotel project on the northwest corner of the intersection, according to Rochester Public Works.
To accommodate the work, the north side of Second Street will be closed 200 feet east of the intersection to 300 feet west. Westbound traffic will use the center lane, and two lanes of eastbound traffic will be maintained.
The change is expected to last until Friday.