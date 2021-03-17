Nearly 25 percent of Olmsted County is fully vaccinated

Olmsted County is on pace to have all adult residents vaccinated for COVID-19 by mid-May.

“That’s right on track with what the federal government said about the roll out,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs told the county commissioners, who met Tuesday in the county board chambers for the first time after months of online meetings.

President Joe Biden has set a May 1 goal for opening sign up for vaccines to all residents, with the expectation that initial doses would be available by the end of the same month.

ALSO READ: Olmsted County and Rochester take different approaches on meetings

Nearly a quarter -- 24.6 percent -- of Olmsted County residents have received both doses of the vaccine, based on the latest Minnesota Department of Health reports. It’s a number that includes six of the seven Olmsted County Commissioners, with Commissioner Matt Flynn reporting he’s scheduled to start the process this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nearly a quarter of county residents aged 18 or younger, that leaves 50 percent of the county to be vaccinated in approximately 11 weeks.

Briggs said the county has been averaging 9,000 doses of vaccine a week, through the county, medical providers and pharmacies.

So far, 35 percent -- 54,000 -- of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Olmsted County Public Health is focusing on the state goal of vaccinating residents connected with food manufacturing and processing, and Briggs said the county has been allocated 1,400 doses for that group this week.

“We might be able to close it out this week,” he said of scheduling the food industry workers.

The next groups are expected to include people in the agriculture industry, airport staff and employees working in restaurants and grocery stores. Court employees and public transit workers are also on the list for upcoming efforts, Briggs said.

Meanwhile, he said medical providers and pharmacies continue to target people 65 and older and people with specific medical issues, with the goal of broadening efforts to reach new priority groups recently identified by Gov. Tim Walz.

“This gives us more flexibility as we are trying to get out in the community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, he pointed out active COVID-19 cases have been at the lowest level since September, but there was a small uptick in the past week.

The county reported nine new confirmed COVID cases Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases to 141, up from 115 a week earlier.

The seven days ending Tuesday saw an average of 19 confirmed daily cases.

Weekly Case Counts by inforumdocs on Scribd