Need for giving extends beyond holiday season

ROCHESTER — The Salvation Army bells have been silenced and Christmas gifts have been unwrapped, but the season of giving – and the need – continues.

“Even our kettle campaign – $1.1 million – that’s really only a third to half of what we need for the entire year,” Salvation Army Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Snapp said of the local organization’s goal this holiday season. “It doesn’t make up our entire budget.”

As of Friday, the day before volunteers stepped away from the kettles throughout Olmsted County, Snapp said approximately $850,000 had been raised, which included a recently announced $144,194 through a two-day Mayo Clinic match event.

With a local annual budget that fluctuates between $2.4 million and $2.5 million, Snapp said individual donations that arrive in the final days of the year – being postmarked by Dec. 31 for tax credit – will be key to reaching goals and tweaking next year’s spending plan.

“We always revise the budget after the Christmas campaign,” she said.

Other organizations also review donations provided in recent months to determine what will be available for the next six to 12 months.

“If holiday giving isn’t what we expected, we can adjust,” said Channel One Regional Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Merritt.

At the same time, Merritt said more than two decades of experience has shown Channel One, 131 35th St. SE, typically receives $2 million in private funding a year, which doesn’t include grants that help generate approximately $5.6 million in revenue needed to provide food to those needing help.

“Every $1 or $5 gift helps,” she said of the individual donations. “The majority of the money we generate each year from the public is in small gifts.”

Channel One warehouse manager Mario Muro unloads pallets of produce donated from Hy-Vee at the food bank in Rochester July 14, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

Merritt, Snapp and others said the need for their services is expected to continue in upcoming months, as weather remains cold and costs for families remain unpredictable.

“We served 38% more households at our food shelves in Rochester during 2022, compared to 2021, and we never saw increased like that during the pandemic,” Merritt said, linking some of the increase to rising food prices and other inflation that is putting a pinch on people who didn’t need help in the past.

Snapp said the Salvation Army is seeing the same outcomes as it provides food and housing help, as well as access to other social service programs.

“People just find themselves in places of need, and it’s a lot of people who have never come to us before,” she said.

When that need grows to the extreme, it puts pressure on other agencies, such as The Landing MN and the nearby Rochester Community Warming Center at 200 Fourth St SE, run by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.

Both agencies report seeing an increase in giving during the holidays but also predict an increase in need during the months ahead.

“The financial support is really where we are really looking to build on at the beginning of the year,” Landing co-founder Dan Fifield said. “It’s really hard to say that when we are ending the giving season, but the need doesn’t stop after December.”

Dan Fifield, co-founder and president of The Landing, shows the kitchen at their new location Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The Landing opened the doors of its new day center at 426 Third Ave. SE shortly before Thanksgiving, and monthly operations cost approximately $60,000, which are largely covered by private donations and grants.

“We have been extremely blessed with donations of both items and funds,” Fifield said of the holiday season, but pointed to continuing need.

Patrick Michener, Catholic Charities’ community engagement supervisor, echoed the need heading into January, pointing out that daily large donations have been arriving in recent weeks, but typically trickle off after the holidays.

“Once it becomes January, February and March, there becomes a lull in the donations,” he said.

Bed sit ready in the Rochester Community Warming Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

In addition to funds, Michener, Fifield and Snapp said donated items will continue to be needed this winter, from shelf-stable food and hand warmers at the warming center, to select winter gear at the Salvation Army and The Landing.

Additionally, they pointed to a continued need for willing volunteers.

“We have a massive base of volunteers that come in during the Christmas season,” Snapp said, noting schedules tend to be more flexible amid the holidays.

When it comes to January and beyond, she said the Salvation Army is always looking for people who can volunteer a few hours each week for a variety of positions in its Social Services Center at 20 First Ave NE between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Holly Fifield, The Landing’s co-founder, said the new day center has already secured approximately 175 trained volunteers in recent weeks, with a core bas of approximately 50 being most active, but the need continued to grow as volunteer-led services expand.

Additionally, she said The Landing is working to recruit groups to prepare nightly meals in its kitchen.

“There is no place in Rochester to get a hot meal in the evening,” she said.

As a result, each organization said the need for helping hands and donations of all types will continue beyond the season of giving.

“It’s an ongoing need,” Dan Fifield said.

How to give

Information about donating funds, items or times to these organizations can be found on their websites or by calling their offices::

Salvation Army: www.RochesterSA.org , 507-288-3663

Channel One Regional Food Bank: www.helpingfeedpeople.org/ , 507-287-2350

The Landing MN: www.thelandingmn.org/ , 507-884-0423

Rochester Community Warming Center: www.ccsomn.org , 507-226-8033

A variety of other nonprofit organizations throughout Rochester and Southeast Minnesota can also be supported through continued giving.

“We are all connected, and a lot of folks are using the services," said Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt. "We want all the nonprofits in the community to seek their goals and fill their needs.”

