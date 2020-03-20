Rose Siebenaler remains in awe at the work volunteers provided at her home two years ago.
“Still, when I think about it, I’m just overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with the number of people who came and helped and gave up their Saturday to work on my house.”
A team of volunteers from Charter Communications converged at her 13th Avenue Northwest home to tackle landscaping and painting, as well as offer help organizing her basement.
“They did an awesome job,” she said.
Siebenaler said the effort organized by Rebuilding Together Twin Cities brought help for work that might otherwise not have been possible.
“My house wouldn’t look as nice as it does,” she said, adding that she doesn’t have the money needed to do the work the volunteers provided.
“What they did is pick up the slack for me,” she said.
Charter Communications also worked with Rebuilding Together in 2015 and 2016 for Rochester projects. The company's goal for the project that started in 2014 is to improve a total of 50,000 homes nationally by the end of this year.
Rebuilding Together is again working with funding from Charter to organize a local project this year. Applications are being accepted until May 15.
The metro-area nonprofit is a community revitalization partner that works with low-income homeowners to make critical home repairs, allowing families to live in safe, warm and healthy homes. It has grown from 1973 efforts in Midland, Texas, and now takes on nearly 10,000 projects a year throughout the country.
To be eligible for consideration, homeowners must:
• Complete an application.
• Own a home or be current with mortgage payments.
• Be up-to-date with tax payments.
• Reside in the home for which they are applying.
• Have homeowners insurance.
• Meet income guidelines.
Additionally, at least one resident in the home must be a senior (55 or older), living with a disability, a child younger than 18, or an active or retired member of the armed services.
Homeowners interested in the Rebuilding Together program can download an application online at www.rebuildingtogether-twincities.org or request an application by calling 651-776-4273.