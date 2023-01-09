Need some trees? Mower SWCD opens up 2023 tree sales

AUSTIN — Rural residents wanting to bolster their vegetative windbreaks or start new ones can get a head start through the Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District.

The Mower SWCD is taking orders for its annual tree and shrub program. Through the program, landowners can purchase several types of evergreens, shrubs and deciduous trees through the program online at mowerswcd.org , in-person at the Mower SWCD office in Austin at 1408 21st Ave. NW, Austin, MN 55912, or via mail at that address.

Supplies of each type of tree are limited. Orders are due by April 1, 2023, but the SWCD advises placing orders before Feb. 28, 2023, for the best selection of trees and shrubs available.

"Last year’s program drew one of the biggest demands for trees that we have had in a long time, so we strongly encourage people to place a tree order as soon as possible," said Mower SWCD tree program coordinator James Fett.

Purchased trees will be distributed in mid-April.

While windbreaks provide several benefits, such as reducing wind erosion and providing shelter for livestock and wildlife, Fett adds that the effort to plant windbreaks is even more important because of the presence of emerald ash borers in Mower County.

"With EAB, we can expect almost our entire population of ash trees in Mower County to become infected and die," Fett said. "Since the Dust Bowl in the early 1930s, planting trees has never been as important as right now."