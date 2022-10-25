Neighborhood development meetings continue to evolve

ROCHESTER — An increase in neighborhood meetings under the city’s new unified development code will likely bring added costs and expectations.

As an example, the requirement to notify tenants of nearby buildings would have boosted the number of notifications from 25 to 500 for the Bryk on Broadway building, which is being constructed near the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Other projects might see little impact, with only 10 to 20 tenants within the notification boundaries.

“It will depend on the location; this is not hard and fast,” Ryan Yetzer, the deputy director of Rochester Community Development, told Rochester City Council members Monday.

While permit fees are intended to cover the costs of such notification, Yetzer said the fees don’t cover the entire expense of the city mailings and could be addressed in the future.

Additionally, he said the city will likely face increased costs if developers don’t meet 30-day deadlines for project applications after neighborhood meetings, which would trigger new meetings and notifications.

He said the new process also requires more city staff time for preliminary review of neighborhood meeting exhibits.

While the materials required for neighborhood meetings would be the same as what is needed to present projects and zoning changes to city staff, the plan to have more meetings could also produce added expenses for developers, since they must provide meeting space and meet any requirements for interpreters or other accessibility issues.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick pointed to the potential for developers to meet even earlier with residents to help set expectations before plans emerge, potentially cutting costs related to disputed projects.

“I just heard from a developer that spent $500,000 over six months and they are frustrated because the neighborhood is so upset that they (might not) do anything there,” she said, suggesting an earlier buy-in by neighbors could have provided a more acceptable project without added expense.

Yetzer said some developers do engage early, but others take different routes by choice. He said the new process provides flexibility since the size of a project and location can come with different types of feedback through neighborhood engagement.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said that flexibility is important as part of the new code that is expected to be implemented next year.

“Give us some time to work with the new code that we have that is more reflective of a balanced presentation of the community,” she said. “If we over prescribe we are back to limiting ourselves on how we can encourage conversations.”

Yetzer added that the nature of the neighborhood meetings can also be important.

While council members suggested requiring staff attendance to take notes or record the meetings, Yetzer said both could limit conversations, since some people might not want to speak if they are being recorded.

Council member Patrick Keane also said he’s seen firsthand how his presence can limit conversations since neighbors will look to him for input, rather than making their own comments.

“We want to hear those voices as we go through the process,” he said of the neighbors’ views.

Under the current proposal, developers will be required to file a report on public comments, along with details regarding how concerns will be addressed or why neighbors’ comments aren’t prompting changes to the plan.

Council member Shaun Palmer said a staff report would better ensure the neighbors’ comments are accurately documented, but Yetzer pointed out it would create 100 or more public meetings for staff members to add to their schedules next year before they have had a chance to fully review the project..

Additionally, council member Nick Campion said it could affect planners’ ability to look at projects objectively when being reviewed.

“Superficially, it can seem like a great idea to have staff there, and it is absolutely the wrong direction,” he said. “You want the staff insulated from the dynamics of a contested decision.”

While council members can make decisions based on the emotions of neighbors, he said planning staff must take a more objective look at the city’s adopted guidelines.

Yetzer said the neighborhood meeting policy continues to be discussed and molded. With the City Council input, he said the next steps will be to take the plan to neighborhood groups and Rochester Area Builders members for more insight.

Following that, he said the policy will be finalized on a staff level for implementation with the unified development code next year, but he said opportunities for changes and updates will remain once it’s in place.

