Neighborhood Week responds to challenge of engaging residents in zoning discussion

Rochester’s Community Development team faces a unique challenge during the next four days.

With the launch of Neighborhood Week, the city planners are inviting residents to join them in four city parks to discuss potential changes to zoning.

“The goal of these events is to educate and empower communities to share feedback in their own neighborhoods and help them visualize the impact they can have,” Rochester planner Emma Miller-Shindelar said.

Rochester City Council members reviewed findings Monday from more than 24 hours of traditional engagement, which largely involved developers and people already engaged in planning efforts as the city looks to create a unified development code to consolidate requirements for future construction throughout the city.

Council member Shaun Palmer said he anticipates Neighborhood Week will likely draw residents with experiences with zoning issues due to development in or near their neighborhoods, including those that have been opposed to zoning changes in the past.

That leaves others without the vocabulary needed for some development discussions, said Council member Patrick Keane.

“It’s a bridge pretty far for the average resident to speak zoning,” he said.

Ryan Yetzer, the city's interim deputy director of development and construction services, said it creates an interesting and fun challenge for planners, who have embraced it by developing materials in layman terms that describe specific effects changes can have on neighborhoods.

“We’re not only looking for engagement, we’re looking to educate,” he said, noting handouts and other materials are being designed for key issues that affect most of the city’s neighborhoods.

“I really hope folks that don’t have any clue of what we are talking about don’t just choose not to show up because they don’t know what we are talking about,” he added. “Now is the time more than any that we are willing to take the time to stop and talk with people one-on-one and explain what the heck it is we’re talking about.”

The Neighborhood Week events, with each running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., are:

● Tuesday at Cascade Lake Park, 88 23rd Ave. SW, with the Wandering Scoop food truck.

● Wednesday at McQuillan Fields, 1655 Marion Road SE, with the Taco Lab food truck.

● Thursday at East Silver Lake Park, 705 E. Silver Lake Drive, with the Tacos Barajas food truck.

● Friday at Watson Sports Complex Park, 1000 Essex Parkway NW, with The Duck Truck.

To encourage more residents to attend and contribute to the once-in-a-generation development code project, the first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary food truck ticket at the end of the poster display, with a maximum of two tickets per group.

In addition to food trucks, the events will feature the RNeighbors Building Blocks games trailer and park space for play.

Following Neighborhood Week, Community Development has approximately 19 more hours of engagement scheduled, including a booth at an upcoming Thursdays Downtown and a Central Park open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at 225 First Ave. NW.

More information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/community-development/unified-development-code-project

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said not all engagement will require in-person participation.

“We have lots of opportunities for them on our website,” she said, noting they include the project’s online forum to share feedback