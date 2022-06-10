Neighbors are encouraging neighbors to learn about proposed development code

ROCHESTER — Residents who have found pros and cons in Rochester’s proposed Unified Development Code are hoping more of their neighbors take time to look at how rules are being repackaged and potentially changing.

“People need to look at it with open minds.” Elton Hills neighborhood resident Helen Laack said of the document.

She said residents should be aware of the changes being proposed, regardless of whether they could be in their backyards or another part of the city.

“We need to encourage everyone possible to get out to the meetings and public comment places,” she said, noting the code changes seek to clarify often-confusing rules related to development

The Unified Development Code is slated to become the city’s primary set of regulations to guide future development. It will largely govern what can be built and where, as well as how projects are approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t going to heal everything, but at least it will start making things a little bit clearer,” Laack said.

Adding housing

Emma Miller-Shindelar, the city planner spearheading much of the community engagement for the new code, said the biggest change for residential districts is the proposed addition of accessory dwelling units.

Sometimes referred to as “granny flats,” ADUs are a second small dwelling unit on a residential property. They are currently only allowed in residential districts near the city’s core, but the proposed code will allow them to be built alongside any single-family home.

Laack said the units could address a variety of housing needs, but residents should also look at the code to determine whether they consider the standards to be the right fit for Rochester.

Slatterly Park neighborhood resident Cathy Clermont said she likes the ADU concept but has some concerns, since the code would allow landlords to build a smaller dwelling on properties that already include a rental home in any district that allows duplexes or larger multi-family housing to be built.

“Non-owner occupied ADU properties essentially function as cheap-and-quick duplexes,” she said. “This lowers the rate of home ownership without substantially increasing density in areas the city has determined need more density.”

An image from a draft of Rochester's proposed unified development code shows some of the requirements proposed for building an accessory dwelling unit on an existing residential lot. City of Rochester

She worries not requiring the property owner to live in one of the dwellings will create a glut of temporary housing in neighborhoods along the downtown core.

Reducing special districts

While all residential neighborhoods could see changes due to the addition of accessory-dwelling units, some residents have voiced other specific concerns with the code change.

ADVERTISEMENT

April Sutor, president of the Homestead Trails Neighborhood Association, said residents in the Southeast Rochester neighborhood worry about flexibility in the proposed code, which does away with special zoning districts.

Created as a “planned-unit development,” district, the neighborhood near Homestead Park includes specific guidelines for home construction, which would be eliminated in the code change.

With city-owned land remaining undeveloped in the area, Sutor said neighbors worry that something that conflicts with the neighborhood's character could be built.

Ryan Yetzer, the deputy director of Rochester Community Development, said the city’s ownership of the property means efforts will be made to sell to a developer who wants to match the neighborhood, but he also said the current protections could be eliminated under the existing code with Rochester City Council approval.

Removing the various special districts is an attempt to streamline the development code, making it easier for developers, residents and city staff to understand what can be built.

The proposed code reduces the number of unique district types from 134 to 21, according to Don Elliot, of Denver-based Clarion Associates, who is consulting the city on the new code.

With the reduced number of districts, Elliot said the code creates added requirements to ensure buffers are created when larger buildings are allowed to be constructed near existing homes.

Sutor said she appreciates that effort, but also raises concerns about the lack of green space in some downtown developments, as well as efforts to transition to fewer public hearings and more neighborhood meetings prior to development

ADVERTISEMENT

Materials explaing details about the unified development code being proposed for downtown Rochester on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Continuing engagement

Miller-Shindelar said those concerns and more are why the Community Development staff is continuing to seek resident input while preparing a revised draft of the proposed code for potential Rochester City Council approval in August.

“It is a really complex and technical document, but it does affect everyone who builds, works or lives in Rochester,” she said.

To help address the potential impacts for residents, Community Development is holding Neighborhood Week starting Monday, with four evening sessions in city parks.

The events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night are:



Monday, June 13, in Cascade Lake Park, 88 23rd Ave. SW.

Tuesday, June 14, in Silver Lake’s Three Links Park, 840 Seventh St. NE.

Wednesday, June 15, in Lincolnshire Park, 5276 Members Parkway.

Thursday, June 16, in Cooke Park, 722 Seventh St. NW.

Ed Caples (right) planner for city of Rochester Community Development speaks to a community member about the unified development code being proposed in Rochester inside the Galleria at University Square on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

All the events will include education materials, as well as games and food trucks, but two will also feature interpreters able to help engage non-English speakers.

A Somali interpreter will be at the Three Links Park event, and a Spanish interpreter is slated to attend the Cooke Park event.

Since work on the new code began in 2020, city staff estimates 650 residents have stopped by public events held to address residents' concerns.

Miller-Shindelar said last year’s Neighborhood Week was the best-attended event among public outreach efforts, which helped give some people their first insights into the proposed changes.

“More than half of the engagement during neighborhood week in 2021 was with people who were just walking by,” she said.

Meg Kiihne, who lives in the Stonebridge neighborhood on the eastern edge of Rochester, said more resident engagement is needed to ensure the proposed Unified Development Code meets community needs.

As a resident of a portion of the city still under development, she said it’s important that city codes promote needed connectivity, which helps build stronger neighborhood bonds and communities.

As an attendee of last year’s Neighborhood Week event, she’s been encouraging others to get involved and look at the code proposals.

For those who cannot make it to one of the upcoming park events, Miller-Shindelar said other opportunities are available to get information about the proposed code.

Community Development staff plan to have booths at the June 23 Thursdays Downtown event and the June 25 Rochester Farmers Market.

Additionally, staff members have been meeting with neighborhood associations and other community groups and remain available through the project website at tinyurl.com/27utcrjc .

“We try to make ourselves as accessible as possible,” Miller-Shindelar said.