Neighbors lose appeal seeking to block apartment project on edge of Country Club Manor

ROCHESTER — A proposed apartment complex at the southern end of the Country Club Manor could be headed to court.

The Rochester City Council denied an appeal filed by neighbors of the project, who objected to a decision to allow the developer to use more solid surface than typically allowed near a waterway like Cascade Creek.

“We’ll see them all in court,” a resident was heard saying as the group left council chambers following the council decision.

The neighbors recently hired Rochester attorney Christopher Coon of Restovich Braun and Associates to prepare an opinion for Monday’s council meeting and potentially represent them if they take the issue to court.

Their concerns revolve around a Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals decision to allow Titan Development a variance connected to a planned 72-unit apartment complex, dubbed Manor Hills, near the intersection of 36th Avenue Northwest and Country Club Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Existing limits restrict the amount of solid surface, such as buildings, sidewalks and parking lots, to 25% percent of the defined area, due to its proximity to Cascade Creek, but the developer asked to increase the percentage to 60% for the impacted portion of the property.

On Monday, Dennis Fields, whose parents live next to the proposed apartment complex site, laid out arguments in the request that the City Council reverse the Zoning Board of Appeals decision.

“It clearly doesn’t meet the findings,” said Fields, who is a city planner in another state.

He pointed to conflicts with Minnesota and Rochester requirements related to construction near a waterway and raised questions about the ability to properly drain the site during a heavy storm.

Neighbors also voiced concerns about potential flooding of the site, as well as surrounding areas.

“This property has never been developed, and there are reasons for that,” Marty Klann said. “It’s sitting in a basin in a floodplain.”

Jason Scrimshaw, project manager with Kimley-Horn, said the concerns about flooding will be addressed in a stormwater plan, which is expected to be submitted this week.

He said the calculations Fields presented on Monday don’t reflect the stormwater flow seen during heavy rains. If there were a problem, he said the proposed building’s underground parking would flood before rising waters affected neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer said the Manor Hills stormwater plan will be required to address water flow without having a negative impact on surrounding properties.

“It will likely be a costly solution,” he said.

Aaron Luckstein, deputy director of Public Works agreed: “While it’s a challenge, it’s not infeasible.”

Council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Molly Dennis raised concerns about the uncertainty of the river impacts without a stormwater plan in hand. Kirkpatrick voiced the sole opposing vote as the majority of the council voted to deny the appeal, and Dennis abstained from the vote.

With the council's support of the Zoning Board of Appeals decision, Yetzer said the proposed apartment complex still needs other approvals, but it’s uncertain whether any of them will require a council vote.