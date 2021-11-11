Neighbors raise questions as The Landing MN eyes former Whiskey Bones site for homeless day center

Lu Ann Wolfgram said questions have been spreading through Rochester’s Viking Hills neighborhood regarding plans for the building that once housed Whiskey Bones Roadhouse.

“We were taken by shock by a lot of the rumors that were going on,” she said, citing reports that The Landing MN was seeking to move its day center for people struggling with homelessness into the building, which has been vacant for six years.

Thursday morning, Wolfgram and nearly 25 neighbors and Northeast Rochester residents gathered at Tavern 22 to tell their concerns to Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer, citing the proximity to the city's Viking Hills Park and family homes, as well as transportation difficulties for people who would use the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we all want what’s best for everyone,” Wolfgram told Palmer, questioning whether the site on North Broadway Avenue is the proper location for The Landing.

She suggested the day center is a better fit at its current location in Silver Lake Park.

Palmer said nothing is certain at this point, but The Landing’s lease of the city-owned Silver Lake Station expires at the end of April and it’s unlikely to be extended.

“My read of the city council is we don’t have four votes to extend it,” he said.

That leaves the nonprofit organization looking for a new home to serve approximately 60 people a day.

Dan Fifield, founder of The Landing MN, confirmed the nonprofit has a contract for the potential purchase of the 3.3-acre site at 3820 N. Broadway, but closing the deal will require city approval to relocate day center operations.

“Whether or not we are going to be able to work it out with the city remains to be seen,” he said, noting it’s too early to discuss many details of the potential operation, but he’s willing to meet with neighbors and others who might have concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said any potential day center cite would likely face opposition, but he already has plans to address some concerns by reinforcing the fence between the site and other properties.

He also said The Landing has demonstrated its operation doesn't spur increased crime.

Capt. Jeff Stilwell of the Rochester Police Department said this week that the city has not had an increase in crime around the Silver Lake site that can be attributed to clients of The Landing.

Fifield said The Landing has looked at other locations, but the Whiskey Bones site is available with the potential for affordable renovations.

The property, along with adjacent 6.2 acres, is listed by Hamilton Real Estate. Inc., for $1.5 million.

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s interim deputy director of community development, said department staff don’t believe the site is the right fit for a day center serving people who are homeless.

“We do believe there are locations in the city where their operation would meet the area accessory development use,” he said. “We just don’t believe that location is one of those sites.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Area accessory developments are public or cultural facilities, including churches, parks and social service centers, that serve social and physical needs of a neighborhood or the city as a whole.

Fifield said The Landing operation, which provides services from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, meets the definition of a social service center.

“I think if you go through and look at the land-use manual, I think you can pretty much determine that what we do, which is a social service, is allowed under that,” he said, adding he expects to submit plans for the project to spur an official staff review.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said city staff must consider the importance of location for the services.

She said the Whiskey Bones site is disconnected from other services, creating potential access issues for Landing clients, which could increase the need for city-funded services.

Fifield has said transportation concerns could be overcome by obtaining a van for The Landing and establishing a bus stop at the site, which already sits on a bus route. The site would also be an operations center for the organization’s outreach efforts.

Steinhauser said a better location would be closer to other services in the center of the city, which would limit added transportation costs.

The potential for city staff rejection of the plan doesn’t automatically put an end to The Landing’s effort.

“There is still a path toward approval,” Yetzer said. “They would just need to go through a restricted development application and go in front of the city council.”

The process, which can grant permission to develop outside of zoning requirements, could also include new restrictions on the proposal, which Fifield said he’s willing to consider to improve the site.

“We are not coming in and trying to be a blight to the neighborhood,” he said. “We are coming in and trying to fix the place up.”