Nelson on cusp of 5th straight Senate win; Drazkowski and Boldon have big leads

ROCHESTER — GOP Sen. Carla Nelson is leading DFL challenger Aleta Borrud 64% to 36% with nearly 60% of precincts, closing in on winning her fifth straight term to the Minnesota Senate.

If the numbers holds, it will be the second election cycle in a row that Nelson, a Rochester business woman, defended her seat seat against Borrud, a physician. Two years ago, Nelson eked a victory over Borrud 50.9% to 49%.

Voters went to the polls today to elect a governor and a new state Legislature that is made up of 134 representatives and 67 senators.

Nelson had campaigned on using the state's $9 billion surplus to provide tax relief to Minnesota residents. She also emphasize public safety and making K-12 a priority.

Nelson and Borrud sometimes shared common goals, just very different paths to getting there. On other issues they were far apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borrud also made protecting reproductive freedom for women one of the cornerstones of her campaign, as well as lowering the cost of living through a combination of tax cuts to homeowners on fixed income and expanding eligibility for public health programs.

In Senate District 20, Rep. Steve Drazkowski held a large lead over Bradley Drenckhahn, a former mayor of Zumbrota, 62% to 38% with 85% precincts reporting. Drazkowski, a Mazeppa businessman, has served eight terms in the Minnesota House before making his first bid for the Minnesota Senate. Drazkowski is running in a largely conservative Senate district, where President Joe Biden only won 40% of the vote in 2020.

DFL Rep. Liz Boldon surged to strong lead over GOP challenger Ken Navitsky 60% to 38% with 36% of precincts reporting in a three-way race for Senate District 25 .

Boldon, making her first bid for the state Senate, campaigned on ensuring access to affordable health care, a strong proponent of adequately funding public schools, and wanted families to pay no more than 7% of their income for child care.

Her GOP opponent, Navitsky, said he opposed any new taxes. He also called for immediate tax relief and said he would use part of the surplus to fund programs for speical needs and the elderly.

The seat had previously been held by Republican Dave Senjem, a 20-year state senator who announced his retirement after redistricting. His previous district had been a balanced urban-rural distract that embraced his brand of centrist politics. But the redrawn map made Senate District 25 became a much more urban and progressive district with 60% of voters picking Biden in 2020 compared to 52% in his old district.

