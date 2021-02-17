Nelson's criticism of Walz creates social media blowback

ST. PAUL — State Sen. Carla Nelson created a social media ruckus earlier this week when she incorrectly claimed in a video posted to Twitter that Gov. Tim Walz continues to mandate "that every school be closed, regardless of the condition on the ground, regardless of the risk mitigations, and regardless of the disadvantages of having kids out of school."

When she made the statement, Nelson was promoting her bill that would end the governor's ability to close schools in a peacetime emergency. But the Republican senator was swiftly criticized by a legislator and others for being "misinformed" and making comments that were "astonishingly misleading." Many primary schools across the state are now open for in-person instruction.

"There is no mandate," said state Sen. Erin Murphy, a Democrat from St. Paul. "Science shows the virus poses risk to children, teachers & staff."

ALSO READ: Man who shot, killed teen removed from Rochester schools' officiant list

On Twitter and in an interview with the Post Bulletin, Nelson admitted that she misspoke and that she had made the video in the midst of a busy day. But she did not retreat from the main point of the video, which is that responsibility for closing or opening schools in the midst of a pandemic should reside with school boards, not the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What I should have said and what I have tried to clarify as much as one can on Twitter is that the governor did mandate (closure of schools a year ago), but they've been slowly re-opening," Nelson said. "But they only can reopen if he says they can reopen."

She added that she isn't arguing for schools to be opened or closed, but that "local folks" are in the best position to make those determinations based on the best science available.

We all know how important it is that every kid gets a great education. To do this, they need the opportunity to be back in the classroom with educators and support staff. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/9aoiZa56Q5 — Carla Nelson (@CarlaNelsonMN) February 15, 2021

Nelson added that understanding of the virus has grown considerably since last March, and "research says that we can open schools safely." A year into the pandemic, the costs of prolonged school closure are also better known in terms of lost learning, the growing percentage of students who are failing academically, and the heightened risk of suicide.

There are currently 809 public schools in Minnesota that are fully in-person, 626 that are using a hybrid learning model, and 271 that are in distance learning. About 250 schools have been operating in-person for the entire year, said Ashleigh Norris, a spokesperson for the state education department.

Under the governor's "Safe Learning Plan" issued last summer, school districts were granted flexibility in their reopening decisions, based on the spread of COVID-19 in the communities and their ability to meet a lengthy list of health and safety standards in the buildings.

"The Safe Learning Plan takes a localized approach, allowing district and school leaders to work with their internal teams, with support from state and local education and public health officials, to determine the learning model that best serves their learning communities," Norris said.

The plan included state health guidelines, instructing districts on the best learning model — in-person, hybrid or distance learning — based on average two-week case counts per 10,000 people. In-person learning was permitted when case counts dropped to nine or below. Fifty or more required distance learning for all students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County's last case count was 42.2 for the two-week period starting Jan. 17, according to Kari Etrheim, a spokesperson for Olmsted County Public Health. Hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students are the learning models approved under that rate of transmission. That's what the Rochester district is currently doing.

"They should not be mandates at this stage of the game," Nelson said. "It should be guidance."

Rochester elementary schools will go from hybrid to in-person learning on March 1. Secondary schools will return to in-person learning after spring break on April 5, which is the start of the fourth quarter for Rochester schools. Families who want their children to remain in a distance-learning model will be allowed to do so.

Rochester School Board Chair Jean Marvin said she viewed the governor's input at this point as guidance rather than mandates.

She said the decisions the board has been making are based on the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Olmsted Public Health, the state and Mayo Clinic.

"We are absolutely following the science," Marvin said.

But the board does not have complete autonomy to act. If the board decides to depart from the governor's guidance, she added, it must get permission from a Regional Support Team. The teams are made up of local public health officials, MDE, MDH and regional support service cooperatives.

More is known about the virus than a year ago, she said. Schools have a better sense of the risk and capacities of schools in the midst of a pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're finding out much more than we knew almost a year ago, especially in elementary schools," Marvin said. "If mitigation is in place, there is very little spread between kids or between kids and adults."

The challenge has been the secondary schools, where students tend to spread the virus more easily among themselves and to adults, and where mitigation strategies have been harder to implement.

"That's one of the reasons that we wanted to wait until after spring break, hoping that more of our secondary teachers would get vaccinated and making sure that we have as many mitigation strategies in place as we can have," she said.