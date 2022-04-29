SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

New 1st district GOP chairman is a 19-year-old recent Albert Lea high school graduate

Aaron Farris began his involvement in GOP politics when he was 14.

160954325_485754155890983_1304975354858323558_n.jpg
Aaron Farris. Contributed / Aaron Farris
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
April 29, 2022 11:01 AM
Share

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Last week, delegates at the GOP 1st Congressional District Convention elected a new chairman for their party.

His name is Aaron Farris. He is 19 years old, but he could pass for 16.

At least that's what people tell this youthful new spokesperson for the GOP 1st district.

Farris' election was the most headline-grabbing event to occur during last weekend’s gathering of GOP faithful in Mankato.

While the 300 or so delegates couldn’t decide on a congressional candidate to endorse for the open seat vacated by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, they voted overwhelmingly to elect a new chairman with a high school degree earned last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farris won the GOP chairmanship of the district, which encompasses 21 counties that stretch across southern Minnesota, with 82 percent of delegate votes, soundly defeating the current incumbent, Jerod Spilman.

While the historical record is spotty, Farris’ election may make him the youngest district chairman in the history of Minnesota politics.

Party chairmanships at the district level are key posts, but don’t typically garner much limelight. The media spotlight, however, has fastened on Farris and his story with a certain intensity.

“I figured people would probably make a big deal about me being elected chair, but I wasn’t quite expecting the volume,” Farris said.

So how did a 19-year-old seize the district’s top GOP post, which is responsible for getting GOP faithful to the polls and electing Republican candidates in southern Minnesota.

Also Read
David Senjem and Jeremy Miller
Exclusive
Local
Senjem and his moderate voice prepare to depart the Senate
Supporters say Senjem built a statewide rep for making the Legislature work, but critics say his centrist reputation concealed a more conservative brand of politics.
April 27, 2022 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Untitled design - 2022-04-25T183958.363.png
Local
DFL to hold forum for congressional candidates in special election
Three candidates and two surrogates have so far signed up for the May 1 forum.
April 26, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Kristina Wright-Peterson
Exclusive
Community
For Kristina Wright-Peterson, serving the patient at the end of life can be a celebration, too
Seasons Hospice's new executive director says the core of hospice is meeting the needs of patients.
April 26, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

His answer is simple: He put in the work. He campaigned hard for the post. He began laying the groundwork when he was 14.

“I started out making phone calls, knocking on doors – you know, the stuff that you need to do to campaign for candidates, but it’s not necessarily the most fun or glamorous thing to do,” Farris said. “I did it by doing some of the jobs that other people didn’t really want to do.”

By the time he showed up at last Saturday’s endorsing convention, Farris boasted a political resume of a seasoned pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was in his early teens when he worked as an intern for Jeff Johnson’s run for governor in 2018; he was a member of the MNGOP field program and a volunteer for Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s campaign for four years until his passing earlier this year; he also has served as secretary and vice chair of the Freeborn County GOP.

There is more, but you get the drift.

Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, was a delegate at the convention and voted for Farris for party chairman. His youth may be people’s first impression upon meeting him, but his ability to connect with people is what stands out, Quam said.

“When someone is speaking, there’s that intangible connectivity to people. And he has that connectivity to people and sincerity,” Quam said.

Farris credits Hagedorn, who passed away last February from cancer, with developing his interest in 1st district politics and encouraging his ambitions to become a leader in the party.

IMG_20220424_105547.jpg
Aaron Farris, who was elected to the chairmanship of the GOP 1st Congressional District. Contributed / Aaron Farris
Contributed / Aaron Farris

Farris earned his real estate license after high school, owns a home and attends an online university. He said that when he is out knocking on doors, residents assume that he is a Democrat because of his youth until they learn otherwise.

The reception can then turn chilly if the homeowners are Democrats and they discover the fresh-faced youth before them is there to promote GOP candidates and ideas.

But Farris said his election explodes a myth some may have of the GOP as a party unwelcoming to young people. His election disproves that, and it’s a message he plans to carry into corners of the district that older, more wizened GOP operatives may struggle to communicate to young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I plan to bring more young people into the party by going places that the Republican Party typically has a problem going to,” he said.

Farris knows that he has his work cut out for him. Typically, elections for party chairmanships are held on odd-numbered years and are two-year terms. The first year for a new leader is usually spent getting acclimated to the district and formulating a plan for the election year.

But because of legislative redistricting, the rules required the election of a new chairman for a one-year term. Farris knows he doesn’t have the luxury of time. His election occurred one month before the May 24 special election primary to nominate party candidates for the Aug. 9 special election.

"Our biggest goal is to keep the (1st district congressional) seat in Republican hands in the special election in August and general election in November," he said.

Farris said his desire to be involved springs from a desire to make a better world.

“I've always been interested in civics and stuff like that for as long as I can remember,” Farris said. “And I’ve always just been someone who wants to help my community, make it better. When I’m 70 or whatever age, I want to look back and say, ‘I left this world in a better place.’”

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSALBERT LEAELECTION 2022
What to read next
pace-costs-graphic.jpg
Local
PACE Program addresses disparity while saving county funds
Study of program's first decade estimates $2 million savings, but shows more work to be done
April 29, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Answer Man logo
Local
Mayo Clinic stays mum when asked if dog research continues at Institute Hills
Are dogs being used for medical research and experimentation at Mayo Clinic's secretive Institute Hills facility? Maybe. Probably. They definitely were in the 1980s.
April 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Owl festival
Local
5 things to know about this year's International Festival of Owls
The avian flu and COVID-19 have caused some cancellations with this year's festival, but there will still be plenty to do for those attending this weekend.
April 29, 2022 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 29, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link