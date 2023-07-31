Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
New charge added for Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Zeferino Cano Rafael, 25, is now charged with possessing a sexually obscene video of a young girl. He was previously charged with the sexual assault of a similarly aged girl and an adult woman.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:34 AM

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester man charged with sexually assaulting a girl and an adult woman has now been charged with possessing a video depicting the sexual abuse of a young girl, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Zeferino Cano Rafael is charged with felony possession of pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old. He was previously charged in January 2023 with felony first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case regarding a girl and felony third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case involving an adult woman. The charging documents in both cases refer to penetration.

Cano Rafael has been in custody in the Olmsted County Detention Center since his arrest earlier this year. He is expected to appear in court for his new charges on Aug. 30.

According to court documents:

An 11-year-old female juvenile reported to the Rochester Police Department in July 2022 that Cano Rafael had been sexually assaulting her since 2018, when she would have been around 6 years old.

An adult woman reported to RPD that Cano Rafael had repeatedly sexually assaulted her since 2018.

He denied any wrongdoing regarding the juvenile but told police that he would sneak into the adult woman's room at night.

Following his arrest, further investigation by police found a sexually obscene video of a girl between 6 and 8 years old on his mobile phone. Officers believe the video was filmed in March 2022.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you toward help.

