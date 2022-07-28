New commander takes charge of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District

ST. PAUL – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, has a new commander.

Col. Eric R. Swenson assumed command of the district from Col. Karl D. Jansen on July 28, 2022. Swenson is the district’s 67th commander and district engineer.

Most recently, Swenson served as the battalion commander of the 1-345th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, and as an assistant professor at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Swenson is an Army Corps of Engineers officer with more than 24 years of service. He specializes in leadership, engineering, process improvement and education. Swenson holds a doctor of philosophy from Pennsylvania State University, three master’s degrees and a bachelor of science degree in systems engineering from the United States Military Academy. He earned his commission from the Military Academy in 1998.

The St. Paul District covers most of Minnesota, the western half of Wisconsin, the northeastern half of North Dakota and portions of northeastern South Dakota and northeastern Iowa. The district’s missions are in the area of flood risk management, navigation, environmental management, regulation, disaster response and recreation.