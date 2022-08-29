Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
New details in Cannon Falls kidnapping case; pursuit by police chief reached 124 mph

One person is in custody after a driver leads multiple law enforcement agencies in an on-and-off chase Saturday.

Daquairus Nathaniel Black<br/>
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
By Staff reports
August 29, 2022 12:22 PM
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — The Cannon Falls police chief pursued a Minneapolis man suspected of kidnapping a woman Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, crashing into the man's vehicle and reaching speeds of 124 miles per hour, according to court documents.

Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 25, has been charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing a peace officer and illegally possessing ammunition and firearm. He appeared Monday in front of District Judge Douglas Bayley. Bail information was not available at the time of publication and no court date has been set.

Black is accused of picking up a woman in Minneapolis and refusing to let her out of his vehicle while attempting to get her to perform sexual acts on him. When police found him in Cannon Falls, he allegedly rammed a police car and led law enforcement on a chase exceeding 124 miles per hour.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick responded to a report that a woman was crying in a Casey's convenience store bathroom, claiming she had been kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

While responding to the call, McCormick spotted Black driving while on the way to the call and attempted to pull the man over. A description of Black and his vehicle had been broadcast by dispatchers.

Black then led McCormick on a pursuit through Cannon Falls' streets, wet from a recent rainfall. At one point, the chief's vehicle was hydroplaning when his vehicle collided with Black's. Both vehicles ended up in the front yard of a residence on the 700 block of Minnesota Street.

Black then led multiple law enforcement agencies in a pursuit northbound on U.S. Highway 52 hitting speeds in excess of 124 miles per hour.

After losing sight of the vehicle, McCormick terminated the pursuit.

When law enforcement interviewed the woman after the pursui, she told them she got into Black's vehicle in Minneapolis thinking it was a ride share vehicle and requested to be brought to her car in a parking ramp. Instead, Black drove around the Twin Cities where he refused to let her out and told her her only options were to provide him sexual favors. She told law enforcement that Black prevented her from jumping out of the vehicle, as well.

Black eventually let her out at a Casey's in Cannon Falls after the woman requested to use the bathroom, she told law enforcement.

Black was arrested by the Faribault Police Department a short time later and officers found a black Springfield 9 mm pistol and two magazines of 9 mm ammunition in his vehicle.

Black is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a 2017 conviction related to terroristic threats.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
