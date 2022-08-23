Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New details in Pine Island standoff; over 20 rounds fired at police, tear gas and pepper balls deployed

"You already know what's going to happen," Michael Steven Molitor, 37, of Pine Island, told a Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy. "I plan on dying today." Molitor would later unleash a barrage of bullets at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Michael Molitor
Michael Molitor.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 23, 2022 10:31 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Pine Island man is facing multiple felony charges related to a Saturday standoff in Pine Island where police deployed chemical munitions and he allegedly fired a barrage of bullets at police.

Michael Steven Molitor, 37, of Pine Island, appeared in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bullet resistant vest, all felonies.

Also Read
Terry and Steve Fields
Local
Manor Hills apartment debate lands in court
Neighbors filed a lawsuit against the city of Rochester over the approval of a variance for the proposed development on the southern edge of Country Club Manor.
August 23, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 21-27, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 23, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

The hourslong standoff involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department, and included the use of chemical munitions and pepper balls.

"Our team was there to supplement Goodhue County personnel, so the dynamic is a little different than it being just our team," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said. "However, the fact that they were able to maintain communication and work through all of the different factors that were present, including shots being fired, and still bring it to resolution without serious injuries or loss of life are a testament to the training and goals of the team."

District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Molitor continue to be held on a $1.5 million bail or bond with no conditions or a $750,000 bail or bond with conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his arrest Saturday.

His next appearance has not been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.

Molitor's attorney, Nicole Anlauf Kettwick, of Anoka, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office did not immediately provide a comment following a request by the Post Bulletin.

According to the criminal complaint:

An hourslong standoff at a southeast Pine Island residence Saturday led to Molitor surrendering to law enforcement after he allegedly fired 20 to 22 rounds at officers.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the residence around 10:44 a.m. to do a welfare check on Molitor who had made statements to people that he wanted to kill himself and threatened "suicide by cop."

When deputies arrived, Molitor told them he had a female hostage and that law enforcement would need to come get her. No hostage was later found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molitor used the fake hostage to entice law enforcement into making an attempt at rescuing the woman.

"You already know what's going to happen," Molitor told a deputy. "I plan on dying today."

Goodhue County SWAT and the Rochester Police Department/Olmsted County Emergency Response Unit arrived on scene and Molitor was seen in the building's garage with body armor on and an AR-15 attached to his upper body.

Molitor had threatened to fire his weapon multiple times.

Following a break down in communication with Molitor around 4 p.m., a tactical unit, along with armored vehicles, moved in to deliver chemical munitions into the residence around 7 p.m.

After law enforcement deployed five chemical rounds into the residence, a volley of gunfire erupted from the house. An officer on scene estimated Molitor fired 20 to 22 rounds with one hitting the driver's side window of an armored vehicle.

A few minutes after the barrage of bullets, Molitor emerged from the residence and would not comply with law enforcement commands.

An officer deployed pepper ball rounds at Molitor after he yelled that he was unarmed and would not move. After retreating back into the house for several minutes, Molitor reappeared and was placed under arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement did not locate any other people in the residence.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSPINE ISLAND
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
AttorneyGeneralEllison.jpg
Minnesota
Attorney General Ellison issues consumer alert about crisis pregnancy centers
Crisis pregnancy centers, two of which are in Rochester, may provide misleading information about abortion and contraception, and often do not provide services they claim to offer. Consumers are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office with concerns or complaints.
August 23, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Two unrelated couples, one sustainability legacy over generations
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 23, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Off Grid Family
Local
Two unrelated couples, one sustainability legacy over generations
In a fluke meeting, a young Rochester couple found mentors and an older couple a chance to leave a legacy.
August 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Flag display.jpg
Local
Torn Government Center flag spurs call for action
Rochester resident replaced an American flag shared by Rochester and Olmsted County and calls for more attention to flag etiquette.
August 22, 2022 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen