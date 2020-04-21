A plan to provide up to $7.3 million in tax increment financing for the planned Two Discovery Square building was approved Monday.
Acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council voted 6-1 to approve the agreement for the construction planned south of Discovery Square One along Second Avenue Southwest.
Council member Patrick Keane said he wasn’t comfortable agreeing to the financing support, pointing out it exceeds typical assistance guidelines.
“It’s higher than what our policy guidelines have been amended to reflect,” Assistant City Administrator Terry Speath said of the project in the Destination Medical Center subdistrict.
The $7.3 million is approximately 16 percent of the expected capital investment in the five-story project planned by Twin Cities-based M.A. Mortenson Co., and a quarter of anticipated hard construction costs.
Recent TIF agreements have fallen below 10 percent of the overall project cost.
Spaeth said lab facilities and other factors add to construction costs of the new facility, which is expected to attract biomedical research companies.
Discovery Square One occupants include WuXi Diagnostics, Royal Philips of Amsterdam, Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota Rochester, among others.
Under the development agreement, construction of the second building must start by October and be completed by November 2022.
“This is one of those projects that really advances the goals and objectives of the DMC,” Spaeth said.
Council member Michael Wojcik said the project warrants the added support, especially since the developer is willing to move forward amid uncertainties.
“It creates a substantial number of high-paying jobs in an area that’s a surface parking lot right now,” he said.
Spaeth reported the project is expected to create 530 permanent jobs and more than 700 construction jobs.
While TIF doesn't reduce the tax collected on a property, it documents that tax collected before development. A portion of taxes generated beyond that point is returned to the developer each year until the TIF agreement is fulfilled or time runs out.
The related development agreement includes a clause that could reduce the amount of property tax returned if the project starts producing revenue earlier than expected.
Additionally, any payments from the city will count toward its required $128 million DMC contribution.