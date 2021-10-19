New duo helps with mental health in Pine Island Schools

PINE ISLAND — Worries should be a little lighter for students in Pine Island.

The Pine Island Public Schools invested in mental health this year, adding two new positions dedicated to emotional and psychological wellness.

"Last year we started hearing more concerns with mental health," said Pine Island Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa. "We put together a mental health taskforce, even working with the county, but after our first meeting, we saw it was more than a committee could handle."

That led Pine Island to create two positions designed to help students and staff with mental health: Tom Horner is the district's mental health and wellness coordinator, and Cait Earle is the district's new social worker.

"We were both hired on at the same time to beef up the school's mental health practices," said Earle, who is also a licensed therapist who previously worked for Mayo Clinic counseling teens, adults, families and couples.

The problems students are facing include anxiety, which has grown during COVID as students return to school after a long stretch of distance education. Making matters worse, COVID-19 kept many kids away from their peers, so they are coming back to school after more than a year away from common social interactions.

Earle said one of the keys is finding ways to help students relax instead of stress out, and how to cope with the concerns that can interfere with their mental well-being.

"In the time before social media, we were always told to leave our issues at home," Horner said. "But now we're told they should be brought out in the open and dealt with."

Each of the pair finds ways to deal with mental health issues in their own unique way.

Horner, who came to Pine Island after eight years as a physical education teacher in Lake City, said one of his main goals is to find ways to help students and staff lead a happy and balanced life.

Drawing on his past job, he works with Community Education to set up activities that bring people into group activities that stress face-to-face social interactions and physical activity. A pickleball club, for example, capitalizes not only on the growing popularity of the sport but keeps everyone from students to adults active.

Other activities he's organized include a 5K fun run designed to bring the school and community closer together, and a weight training class for girls that both provides exercise and empowerment.

Within the school itself, he focuses on positive attributes and works with students at different grade levels to implement these attributes in their lives. For example, October was designated "kindness" month in the mental health newsletter he sends out. With younger kids, he's asked them to draw their hands and come up with five – for the fingers and thumb – kind things they can do.

Earle is focused more on counseling students and working with them to deal more directly with the mental health pressures they face. This means creating small groups where students facing similar problems discuss those issues, working directly one-on-one with students who need therapy sessions, and helping students of all grades balance the stress they face.

With the school year just recently started, Earle said it's too early to see real results, but she's happy that, so far, the students who have started coming to group sessions have kept with it.

"There's something that resonates with them," she said.

One such group, she said, is designed for eighth-grade girls. The group, which meets for six weeks, has six girls, which means they all get a chance to know and trust one another enough to open up during the sessions and talk.

"It's a closed group, and that's by design so trust and cohesion can build," she said. "If a new person came into the group, the girls there might close up when the new person arrives."

While it'd be nice to see some immediate results, Horner compared the job to planting a tree. A lot has to happen under the ground before you see any success on top.

And while the pair were hired primarily to work with the students, the staff also is a concern for Horner and Earle. For example, he pointed to a recent national survey he read that noted that 42% of school principals say they want to leave their jobs.

"Teachers are more burnt out now than I’ve ever seen before," he said. "So, we're trying to do all these things that add in the community at a time we need it most. People don’t know the amazing things teachers and students do every day."