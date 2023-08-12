New event hopes to make navigating the preschool system a little easier for Rochester families

ROCHESTER — Navigating the child care system can be overwhelming and confusing for new parents. It often comes with questions: Which school should my child go to? How many hours should they be there? What will the curriculum be at the school? Where is the school?

But a new event in Rochester hopes to ease some of those worries for parents, giving them a chance to meet with providers before their kids start preschool or daycare.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Nana Gogo Toybrary hosted its first “Preschool Readiness Fair.” The event, which owner Pavs Kumar hopes will be an annual affair, brought together a dozen local preschools and daycares to help parents learn more about the options available for their families.

“The options are endless. There are STEAM-based preschools, nature-based preschools, play-based and Reggio. It’s a lot and parents are busy and they’re overwhelmed and they really want to make the right choice” Kumar said, adding that early childhood education is very important for children as their minds develop. “... We just wanted to create a resource, a one-stop event where parents can come and meet most of their preschool options, have conversations, build connections and kind of have that narrowed list (to help them move forward.)”

While Faith Medes and Kelly Greenameyer work at First Steps Academy, the two mothers decided to attend the event, in part, to learn more about what types of child care are offered in Rochester.

“If I didn’t work for First Steps Academy I would hope there’d be something like this event to be able to go to and see how different each preschool is and what would fit with my family the best and my children the best,” Medes said, noting she’s a first time mom with a 2-year-old daughter.

Kumar said her family also struggled with where to send their twins. There’s a lot to weigh from scheduling to what school best suits their personalities, Kumar said.

“This is something that I wish I had as a resource,” she said. “Hopefully parents can make the most out of this.”

Amelia Close, 6, works on an art project on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Nana Gogo Toybrary Preschool Readiness Fair in Rochester. Sydney Mook / Post Bulletin

The event is also a chance for schools to market themselves and be introduced to new families in Rochester, Kumar said.

Cat Thisius, director of Rainbow School, said there are many unique programs in Rochester for daycare and preschool. She said Rainbow School has been working with Nana Gogo Toybrary since it first opened last year and is excited to be a part of the first preschool readiness fair.

“Rochester is unique that we have so many different programs that you can fit in your family’s life,” she said.

Christina Valdez, executive director of Listos Preschool, agreed.

“I think it’s great being a part of the community, making sure that families are aware of the various options,” she said. “We have amazing programs here in Rochester, so it’s nice when there’s an event that people can see how many different programs there are for early childhood here.”

Kumar hopes to continue the event each summer.

Other groups that were apart of Saturday's event included: Primrose, Eureka Kids, Rochester Montessori School, Rasa, EPIC Endeavors, Knowledge Beginnings, Children's Place, ECFE PAIIR and Tierre Encantada.