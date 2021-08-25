SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

New financial assistance program can help private well owners

Southeast Minnesota collaboration aims to improve drinking water throughout the region and has tapped into state funding to address nitrate contamination concerns in private wells

Water faucet
Image by TanteTati from Pixabay
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 25, 2021 09:14 AM
Area residents can tap into financial support for private well treatment and construction.

The Olmsted, Fillmore, Goodhue, Root River, and Wabasha soil and water conservation districts, along with Winona County, collaborated on a new “Tap In” initiative to improve drinking water quality throughout southeastern Minnesota.

Related funding through the Minnesota Department of Health’s Clean Water Fund will assist private well owners with nitrate contamination problems.

To qualify for the funding, applicants must have a water quality test report showing their nitrate contamination exceeds the state and federal health risk limit of 10 mg/L. The water quality test will be considered valid if the analysis was performed by a certified laboratory within the last three years.

The private water supply must be used as a source of potable drinking water for the residence to qualify for financial assistance.

Additional cost share is available for private well owners that meet financial hardship criteria.

To apply, go to https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/soil-water-resources/water-resources and select the “Available Financial Assistance” tab under the “Private Wells and Groundwater” section.

Questions can be sent to Caitlin Brady at brady.caitlin@co.olmsted.mn.us

