New homes at lower prices are targeted in Olmsted County proposal

ROCHESTER — A proposal to test market a $335,000 newly built home received preliminary support from Olmsted County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board.

“I think this is part of the plan we’ve been looking for,” Board Chairman Gregg Wright said Monday, following a presentation on a concept to build an affordable single-family home.

John Eischen, executive director of Rochester Area Builders, said the presentation was designed to show the feasibility of building a $335,000 home with the goal of showing a market exists for the lower-priced housing.

The proposed home would be an approximately 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom home with one bathroom and an unfinished basement that could be used to provide two more bedrooms and another bathroom in the future.

“It allows for expansion of a family, and it allows for senior living on one floor,” Eischen said of the home’s ability to reach the widest market possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home cost does not include the construction of a garage, which could be added by the buyer.

Commissioner Dave Senjem said the proposed home is similar to his first home in the Elton Hills Neighborhood, and similar houses still do well in today’s market.

Eischen said he believes the market exists, but many area builders question whether it’s a good investment when they have proven markets at higher price points.

“The challenge is that builders are risk averse,” he said, pointing out need a timely sale to ensure their revenue.

“In 15 months, if that house doesn’t sell, the builders profit is gone,” he told the HRA board.

The proposal calls for the county to build homes in a pilot program aimed to show that the market exists.

While the county’s HRA would take the risk, Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the county has options that could help reduce the risk on the first homes.

She said putting the property into a land trust could reduce the price by cutting the estimated $75,000 land cost and other options could reduce costs related to other aspects of the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eischen acknowledged that flexibility exists in the estimated cost, including the potential to find a builder that would be willing to reduce the construction costs, since the county would act as a guaranteed buyer of the home.

Still, he said the initial proposal needed to reflect what a typical builder would face.

“We wanted to try to get as close to market conditions,” he said.

Rick Dold, RAB’s government affairs consultant, said working under market conditions there would still be options to get a buyer into the home with some reduced costs.

He said a Rochester program to waive some fees and potential down payment assistance could help reduce the buyer’s expense and provide homes that are affordable for more young families and area senior residents.

Local Homeownership disparity tackled as community issue Community members led by Coalition for Rochester Area Housing team looks at the disparity between white and BIPOC homeownership and recommends steps to close the gap.

“This type of project is very feasible,” he said in the ability to qualify for state and local assistance programs.

With the county’s latest housing study showing a need for the creation of 562 new homes created a year, Eischen said the smaller new homes could get the county closer to a goal it has been missing for years.

Wright said the new homes could also open up other housing options, if older residents decide to leave their large homes to the smaller houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county commissioners on the HRA board voiced support of the proposed effort, but we’re asked for a formal decision Monday.

County Administrator Hiedi Welsch said options for funding the project are expected to be discussed during a county board retreat in May, which could lead to future action by the HRA board.