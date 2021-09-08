New Hope man injured in crash with a semi in Goodhue County

CANNON FALLS -- A New Hope, Minn., man was injured Tuesday evening in crash with a semi in Leon Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Goodhue County Road 1 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Volvo semi was northbound on Highway 52 and a 2003 Chevy Silverado was eastbound on County Road 1 when the two vehicles collided, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevy, 34-year-old Joshua Stuart Haggen, of New Hope, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries. The patrol reports that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and that Haggen was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 31-year-old Nazarii Bakhur, of Elgin, Ill., was not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannon Falls Ambulance, Wanamingo Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.