SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

New Hope man injured in crash with a semi in Goodhue County

The 34-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, 2021, for non-life threatening injuries.

Cannon Falls map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 08, 2021 09:09 AM
Share

CANNON FALLS -- A New Hope, Minn., man was injured Tuesday evening in crash with a semi in Leon Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Goodhue County Road 1 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Volvo semi was northbound on Highway 52 and a 2003 Chevy Silverado was eastbound on County Road 1 when the two vehicles collided, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevy, 34-year-old Joshua Stuart Haggen, of New Hope, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries. The patrol reports that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and that Haggen was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 31-year-old Nazarii Bakhur, of Elgin, Ill., was not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannon Falls Ambulance, Wanamingo Fire Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYCANNON FALLSGOODHUE COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link