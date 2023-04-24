New idea generated for Olmsted County environmental work

ROCHESTER — A delayed decision on the proposal to disband Olmsted County’s Environmental Commission is providing time for a new option to emerge.

“It occurred to me that we have a lot of different organizations in town working on environmental issues, and we need to know what others are doing, and we need to collaborate in a number of ways on the environmental impact we want to have,” Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden told her fellow commissioners Friday during a county board retreat.

She suggested the creation of an environmental community council, which could help provide insight for county-based work.

Earlier in the week, Kiscaden proposed holding off on a decision regarding the fate of the county’s Environmental Commission, saying she wanted a better understanding of the next steps.

County staff has proposed ending the overarching advisory commission to implement more-focused community workgroups to tackle specific issues, with efforts slated to start in late summer. The goal is to get more community engagement by asking people to serve shorter periods and tackle projects related to their interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several community members voiced concern before the start of the commissioner’s April 18 board meeting.

“The average Olmsted County resident is going to hear that the county is getting rid of the Environmental Commission and they are going to equate that with the county not understanding the importance of climate change,” Rochester resident Anna Froehling said.

Kiscaden said that’s not the case, pointing to a climate inventory the commissioners recently approved, as well as a variety of other work being done by county staff without direct input from the Environmental Commission.

“We have a whole long list of things that we are doing that we haven’t put out there in the public,” she said, suggesting the county should work with cities and school districts, as well as private organizations, to share work updates.

She said the proposed environmental community council could mirror the Olmsted County Justice Council, which brings together a variety of entities to compare notes and discuss court needs on a monthly basis.

She said the joint environmental group could meet quarterly, with the goal of identifying potential collaborative efforts, identifying gaps and avoiding duplication of local efforts.

If the county’s advisory board is disbanded, she said the new council could include community members to provide added insight.

“That could help set some broader overall community priorities, and we would have a way to choose what we are working on, and what we are working on could feed into a broader community-wide agenda,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Board Chairman Gregg Wright, who voted against delaying the Environmental Commission decision last week, supported the concept of creating a broader council.

“I like the idea because I think it is a community-wide effort to bring other people in,” he said. “It extricates the county from trying to say that we know everything there is, and it doesn’t prevent us from making our own studies for what we have to do as a county.”

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said the proposal will likely be the topic of discussion during a planned meeting between Rochester and Olmsted County officials this week.

She said the comparison to the Olmsted County Justice Council could help the proposal, since Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson and others in city leadership have been involved in that effort.

“I don’t think I’m stepping out too far to say that everybody feels that has been a great success,” Welsch said of the combined justice effort.

The city is currently undergoing its own environment-related board transition as it works to replace the existing Energy Commission with a new Sustainability Commission.

Welsch and the commissioners said the key to finding success with a joint council will likely be having united participation of groups already doing work related to environmental issues.

“We want to make sure we are doing it in a way that is inviting to other organizations and not dictating to them,” Welsch said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the concept still in the discussion phase, the county administrator said staff will work on a detailed proposal with the hope of presenting it to county commissioners in May, when the discussion of the Environmental Commission’s fate is expected to return for potential county board action.

